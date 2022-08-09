LEGOLAND in Somerville to close in September for $12 million renovation, including a ride, 4D theater, creative workshop

Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look
QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
Stogotz Tapas Restaurant and Piano Lounge, with ‘Sopranos’ theme coming to Stafford St. in Worcester
Justin Kazmierczak got the idea for Stogotz Tapas Restaurant and Piano Lounge while he was vacationing in Aruba. Three of the five days of his trip he went to “The Sopranos” Piano Bar, which had a piano player nightly that would take requests.
House of the Week: Log cabin for sale with nearby state park to kayak, paddle board, hike and fish
New homeowners could soon be relaxing in rocking chairs on the porch of their log cabin after a day of hiking and fishing. A home located at 1091 Alger St. in Winchendon is for sale and offers all these things. The 2-bed, 2-bath house is listed for $379,900. It is...
The Teeniest Trader Joe’s Store in the World is in Boston’s Back Bay
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Trader Joe's is freakin' awesome. I could survive solely on their pot stickers and pimento cheese dip (not together) and live a perfectly happy life. Chio's wife was a Trader Joe's employee for awhile and she said it is a fantastic company to work for. I believe it! Everyone always seems happy to be there so must it must be a positive work environment.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Petting Zoo & Water Slides Coming to Victory Field
The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Recreation Department:. The Watertown Recreation Parks Program will be hosting an exciting and fun filled doubleheader event on Friday, August 12 at our Victory Field Complex. Animal Craze (please use graphic) will have a petting zoo from 10:00am to 12:00pm, while Busy...
Wednesday, August 10 – Local Mall for Sale – Former Lynn School to Become Housing – Community Updates – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Step outside this AM & you’ll notice a few changes compared to the last few days: (1) lots of clouds (2) an onshore breeze (3) it’s cooler out & (4) it is MUCH less humid! Clouds continue, sunny breaks later today. Other than a spot shower, cooler and generally dry: Temps in the 70s.
‘Sewer emergency’: Provincetown restaurants forced to shut down, residents asked to limit water use, officials say
Things are backed up in Provincetown. Restaurants and food services businesses on the Cape Cod community’s vacuum sewer system will be forced to close operations immediately and limit their water use as the town’s officials have declared a sewer emergency. Town officials hope to avoid a sewer overflow...
No Freudian slip: Board approves new apartment building called the Sigmund off Soldiers Field Road in Brighton
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved developer Jeffrey Feuerman's plans for a 61-unit apartment building on Soldiers Field Place, a dead end off Soldiers Field Road that is transforming from a warren of small nondescript office buildings into a residential area. Feuerman's six-story Sigmund will fit between two other...
Remembering, Calvin Grimes one of Roxbury’s 100 black business men
Calvin Grimes, a long-time Bostonian and business man’s family and many friends would like to invite you an event to remember him. Calvin, lovenly known as Kern joined his father working in the Grimes Oil family business. He attended business school and learned everything he could about the oil business. In 1969 Grimes Oil became incorporated. Kern became the President/CEO of the family business, which expanded under his tutelage. In 1979, Grimes Oil gained national recognition as being the 9th Black owned business in country.
10 most expensive houses sold in Worcester County, July 31 to Aug. 6
A house in Southborough that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between July 31 and Aug. 6. In total, 211 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $468,705. The average price per square foot ended up at $268.
A Fried Chicken and Oreos Restaurant Is Taking Over a Former Malden Dunkin’ Donuts
For diners in Malden, and, for some, the Greater Boston area, District Kitchen is shorthand for top-tier Chinese food. The restaurant is particularly known for its seafood and dumplings (and is the only place in town that serves those giant soup dumplings that you eat with a straw). But now, owner Stacey Zhang says she will open a new restaurant: Bam Bam Chicken will open its doors in October and, yes, in a former Dunkin’ location.
Neo-Nazi gathering causes drag queen to cancel story hour in the Seaport
"I just could not face the neo-Nazis today I said turn this Uber around." Local neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Club, also known NSC-131, is once again targeting Boston drag queen Patty Bourrée’s story hour for children. On Sunday, the group gathered outside The Paseo at 111 Harbor...
Steven Tyler is Ready to Perform in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour.
Change coming to Boston parking meters
BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
Found a yearbook from 1938 East Boston Highschool in my grandmothers basement and thought people might be interested. There are more pages but only one could 20 be uploaded at once.
For the curious: $160 tuition would be $3362 in 2022 dollars. I wonder how many died in WWII. I would suspect that many from the Class of 1938 served in Europe or the Pacific during the War.
West Quincy Secret Splash Pad?
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While the current long-ongoing heat wave is likely to break tomorrow, care of a Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Photojournalist comes photographic indications of a possible secret local splash pad of sort where long-suffering locals can endeavor to at least blunt the heat that has bearing down on Eastern Massachusetts for weeks.
Beer truck ends up light of Bud Light #budweiser
– News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. In breaking badly news© for beer drinkers everywhere comes word of a beer truck full of Bud Light, the unofficial beer of Quincy, overturning in Kentucky AND that the beer would be destroyed rather than enjoyed. Accordingly, given the...
Celebrities who love their Dunkin’ Donuts
BOSTON, MA - MAY 20: The Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz kicks off Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee Day with Wally and Cuppy at Boston Children's Hospital on May 20, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for BCH) SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: This morning at the...
