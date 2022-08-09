Read full article on original website
Arkansas dealing with nagging injuries at defensive tackle
If there's one spot Arkansas cannot afford to have injuries, it's defensive tackle. The Razorbacks have some good players on the defensive interior, but it's just a spot that requires a significant amount of rotation with a good number of quality players. The Razorbacks have had a bit of bad news at that spot over the past few days, however.
Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop
For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
Highlights and box score from Arkansas' exhibition win over Catalan Elite
Arkansas was tested in its second exhibition game of its foreign tour on Thursday, but pulled away after a sluggish start to defeat Catalan Elite, 99-86, from Pavello Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain. The Razorbacks overcame 23 turnovers by forcing 20 of their own and using a balanced...
Arkansas Fall Camp Photos: Days 4 & 5
Check out over 100 photos of Razorback players and coaches from the fourth and fifth days of Arkansas fall camp.
Freshman Sam Mbake showing impressive work ethic in fall camp with Razorbacks
The Arkansas Razorbacks entered fall camp with a bit of a question mark at the wide receiver position. Freshman Sam Mbake is doing his part to become a key factor in the discussion and has impressed the Razorback coaching staff with his work ethic early in fall practices. Mbake, a...
Arkansas Fall Camp Notes & Observations: Day 6
The Arkansas Razorbacks strapped on full pads for the first time Thursday as the team returned to the practice fields following their first day off on Wednesday. Check out all the latest one-one-one battles, injury news and more observations here...
2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis
Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K
Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
St. Jude Matchups: Fading Southwind Struggles
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week in Memphis. It's a loaded field,...
Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
ASPSF names PCCUA alumnus as Student of the Month
Kendrick Jackson is Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund's Student of the Month for August 2022. He is pictured here with his daughters, Keniya and Kimmorah. Stuttgart, Ark. (Aug. 9, 2022) — Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is proud to recognize Phillips Community College alumnus Kendrick Jackson of Stuttgart as the Student of the Month for August 2022.
Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
Tiny Rossville, TN plans to add 1,500 new homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped in the Fayette County town of Rossville on Wednesday and brought with him a big check that will go toward a new water tower as the town looks to add 1,500 new homes ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Blue Oval City. Rossville Tennessee Mayor Judy Waters […]
Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at TPC Southwind, home of the The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Meet the Principal: Latara Robinson, Stuttgart Junior High School
Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Latara Robinson. School: Stuttgart Junior High School. Number of years in education: 11 years. Give a brief overview of your...
PETA alleges horses at Memphis race track ‘injected with cocaine,’ among other claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The animal rights nonprofit PETA has sent a letter to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asking officials to investigate illegal gambling, drug usage, and horse doping it alleges is taking place at a Frayser race track. In the letter, the organization asks Sheriff...
MLGW employee killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?
This profile of Princess Loko was originally published by Scalawag Magazine. For more reporting that explores the intersection of popular culture and justice, sign up for Scalawag’s pop justice newsletter. In May 2020, a woman named Andrea Summers, a mother of three, died in Memphis just two months before...
