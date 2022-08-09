ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Arkansas dealing with nagging injuries at defensive tackle

If there's one spot Arkansas cannot afford to have injuries, it's defensive tackle. The Razorbacks have some good players on the defensive interior, but it's just a spot that requires a significant amount of rotation with a good number of quality players. The Razorbacks have had a bit of bad news at that spot over the past few days, however.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop

For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forrest City, AR
Sports
City
Marshall, AR
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
City
Memphis, TN
City
Jackson, TN
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Forrest City, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Memphis, TN
Sports
franchising.com

2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis

Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
MEMPHIS, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Odom
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Corey Beck
Person
Scotty Thurman
Person
Sam Pittman
nbcsportsedge.com

St. Jude Matchups: Fading Southwind Struggles

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week in Memphis. It's a loaded field,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.

On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
MEMPHIS, TN
pccua.edu

ASPSF names PCCUA alumnus as Student of the Month

Kendrick Jackson is Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund's Student of the Month for August 2022. He is pictured here with his daughters, Keniya and Kimmorah. Stuttgart, Ark. (Aug. 9, 2022) — Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is proud to recognize Phillips Community College alumnus Kendrick Jackson of Stuttgart as the Student of the Month for August 2022.
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
5newsonline.com

Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Arkansas#Lambuth University#American Football#College Football#Sec#Naia#Cordova High School
localmemphis.com

Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tiny Rossville, TN plans to add 1,500 new homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped in the Fayette County town of Rossville on Wednesday and brought with him a big check that will go toward a new water tower as the town looks to add 1,500 new homes ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Blue Oval City. Rossville Tennessee Mayor Judy Waters […]
ROSSVILLE, TN
WREG

Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Meet the Principal: Latara Robinson, Stuttgart Junior High School

Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Latara Robinson. School: Stuttgart Junior High School. Number of years in education: 11 years. Give a brief overview of your...
STUTTGART, AR
WREG

MLGW employee killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
MILLINGTON, TN
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy