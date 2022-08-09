ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

Levittown Ice Cream Shop One of Many Nearby Spots Creating Unique Soft Serve Flavors

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlAn5_0hAJPHv100
The Levittown ice cream shop is one of many nearby spots making unique soft serve flavors.Image via Dairy Delite

A Levittown ice cream shop has become known for offering several unique soft serve flavors for new and longtime clientele. Jenn Ladd got the scoop and wrote about the Bucks County ice cream spot for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Dairy Delite, with locations on Old Bristol Pike and Woodbourne Road in Levittown, was recently featured as one off several Philadelphia-area ice cream shops who have been experimenting with unique flavors. One of the flavors, which is not offered any more, was a purple “mystery flavor” ice cream whose recipe was so secret that only the owner knew what it was.

Owner Dave Scott later revealed it to be purple yams blended into soft serve.

Among the other unique flavors the Old Bristol Pike shop offers is banana, pumpkin, and apple.

The Woodbourne Road location offers a blend of Philadelphia strawberry puree and vanilla ice cream

“We’ll rotate flavors, otherwise we’d need seven or eight machines,” said Dave Wheeler, owner of the Woodbourne shop. Graham cracker and a vegan Dole Whip ice cream are also offered at this location.

Read more about Dairy Delite’s unique selection at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Yardley, Doylestown Spots Make List for Best Sunflower Farms in Philadelphia Region

Shady Brook Farm is a perfect spot for those looking for a fun day in a sunflower field. Sunflower farms are an ideal spot to take perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day frolicking among gorgeous flowers. For people in the Philadelphia region, Bucks County is a great location for these kind of days. Laura Swartz wrote about some of those spots for Philadelphia Magazine.
YARDLEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Levittown, PA
Levittown, PA
Lifestyle
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Bucks County, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
PhillyBite

Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia

Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Soft Serve#Vegan#Food Drink#Levittown Ice Cream Shop#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Old Bristol Pike
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
PhillyBite

Fox Chase Tavern Opens in Northeast Philadelphia

Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More

Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Mega Matriarch. Montgomery County Woman Celebrates 100th Great-Grandchild

"I'm just thinking about how lucky I am." Talk about a family tree with some deep roots. A woman in the Philadelphia suburbs is celebrating the birth of her 100th great-grandchild. At 99, Blue Bell resident Marguerite Koller is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many -- 11 children, 56...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: Group of Teens Ransack Philadelphia Restaurant

Video shows the chaotic moments a large group of teens force themselves into a Philadelphia restaurant, only to begin ransacking the place. The ordeal happened Saturday night at the Zion Cuisine restaurant in Germantown and involved some 15 to 20 youths, the restaurant’s owner told NBC10. The group flipped...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy