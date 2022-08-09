Read full article on original website
Related
YouTube Streamer Valkyrae Signs With Range Media Partners
Top YouTube streamer Rachell “Rae” Hofstetter, also known as “Valkyrae,” has signed with Range Media Partners and will be managed by Kai Gayoso, Range Media’s head of digital. Hofstetter is best known for streaming titles like Among Us, Fortnite and Valorant and has amassed more than 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Though the content creator initially got her start by streaming on Twitch, she later moved over to YouTube after striking an exclusive multiyear deal with YouTube Gaming in 2020. Earlier this year, Hofstetter re-signed with YouTube for a deal that goes until 2024.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeek Mill Signs With...
Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year
Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL・
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
The streaming wars are over
In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie
50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
TVGuide.com
Best Free Streaming Services of 2022
Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
Digital Trends
How to hide a channel on YouTube TV
YouTube TV has lots of channels. About 100 of them, more or less, in the base plan, all for a single fee every month. It's as competitive a lineup as you'll find in live, streaming television (also known as linear TV in 2022), and that's just one of the reasons YouTube TV is the most popular service in the U.S.
Are You Streaming Too Much? What the Discovery+/HBO Max Mashup Means
If that ever-growing cable and streaming services bill has you thinking twice, the latest news out of media giant Warner Bros. Discovery may put you over the edge – and considering cutting back on your media consumption. Right now, Warner Bros. Discovery has two streaming services as it competes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Madonna reveals the one artist she worships the most: 'I would love to collaborate with him'
On Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna dropped by to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. It is a remix of her record-breaking 50 songs which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The album features collaborations with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and Nile Rogers.
TechCrunch
Sling TV continues to drop subscribers, loses 55K subscribers in second quarter
The figure was also less of a loss than Q2 2021, when Sling TV lost 65,000 subs. Now, Sling has a total of 2.197 million subscribers, a decrease of 242,000 from the 2.439 million in the second quarter last year. During the first quarter of 2022, Sling TV had a total of 2.252 million, for comparison.
Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has a critical week ahead of it. Fresh off of the success of Stranger Things 4, which is shaping up to be the streamer's biggest television hit ever, Netflix is scheduled to release its latest quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. In the first...
Why ‘The Brady Bunch,’ ‘Gilligan’s Island’ and More Classic Shows Aren’t Streaming on Major Platforms
Generations of classic TV viewers grow up with a steady diet of shows like The Brady Bunch and Gilligan’s Island, starring Bob Denver. With the huge growth of streaming platforms, you can still see some of your favorite shows there. But you will not find some of them available. As quickly as you can say “Sorry about that, Chief,” you will not see Get Smart available. The same goes, sadly, for The Golden Girls. What in the world is going on here?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pymnts.com
Disney+ Subscribers Top Netflix Just as Consumers Rethink Streaming Media Costs
With the addition of the 14.4 million new subscribers to Disney+ during the quarter ended July 2, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming offerings — Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — now have more paid subscribers than Netflix. The company reported in its Wednesday (Aug. 10) earnings release that...
How to raid on Twitch
WHEN you’re looking to give a fellow streamer a bit of an uplift - there's nothing better than a Twitch Raid. But what is this streaming feature and how does it work? Here's everything you need to know. What is a Twitch Raid?. A Twitch Raid is one of...
Disney+ Soars, Netflix Sinks: Here’s How Many Subscribers 10 Key Streamers Have Now
Disney really is the happiest place on Earth this quarter, when the company’s core streaming service added more than 14 million subscribers from April to June 2022. Its key competition in the streaming wars, Netflix, went the other direction during the three-month period. Netflix followed up its shocking Q1 loss of 200,000 paid global subscribers with a decline of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter. Despite losing nearly five times as many global paid subscribers in the second quarter as it did in the first, Netflix’s Q2 results w reflected a net positive: Netflix forecast losing twice as many. Subscriber counts from other...
Episode 15: Thirty Years of Tommy Bahama
Fresh off of celebrating its 30th anniversary, Tommy Bahama is ready for the next 30 years. In this episode, CEO Doug Wood is interviewed by WWD’s Jean Palmieri. Wood shares insights into the brand, it’s evolution and the role of the company’s restaurant business. [Editor’s Note: Please...
‘Loot’ Ending Explained: Here’s How Maya Rudolph’s Apple TV+ Comedy Ends
This post contains spoilers for Loot Season 1. Proceed with caution. Loot’s Season 1 finale was an emotional roller coaster full of hilarious highs and loathsome lows. The Apple TV+ comedy, partially inspired by Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott’s divorce, was created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. The duo worked with Loot star Maya Rudolph on their 2018 dramedy, Forever. So when it came time to cast their 2022 comedy, they knew they wanted Rudolph as their lead. Season 1 proved Rudolph was the perfect person for the job, and after that chaotic finale we can’t wait to see more. Season 1, Episode 10, “The...
Netflix is not in deep trouble. It's becoming a media company
Netflix has had a terrible 2022. In April, it said it lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Its stock has tumbled more than 60% so far this year.
STARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that the STARZ app is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005198/en/. STARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO (Graphic: Business Wire) With this addition, millions of VIZIO users across America...
Digiday
Future of TV Briefing: Video publishers look to strike a balance between YouTube Shorts and traditional YouTube
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at the relationship between YouTube Shorts and traditional YouTube videos as video publishers adopt the former in hopes of contributing to — and not cannibalizing — the latter. Triller’s unfulfilled pledge to Black creators, Netflix’s race to build an ad...
Comments / 0