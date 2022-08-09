ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Hollywood Reporter

YouTube Streamer Valkyrae Signs With Range Media Partners

Top YouTube streamer Rachell “Rae” Hofstetter, also known as “Valkyrae,” has signed with Range Media Partners and will be managed by Kai Gayoso, Range Media’s head of digital. Hofstetter is best known for streaming titles like Among Us, Fortnite and Valorant and has amassed more than 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Though the content creator initially got her start by streaming on Twitch, she later moved over to YouTube after striking an exclusive multiyear deal with YouTube Gaming in 2020. Earlier this year, Hofstetter re-signed with YouTube for a deal that goes until 2024.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeek Mill Signs With...
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CNN

The streaming wars are over

In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie

50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
TVGuide.com

Best Free Streaming Services of 2022

Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
Digital Trends

How to hide a channel on YouTube TV

YouTube TV has lots of channels. About 100 of them, more or less, in the base plan, all for a single fee every month. It's as competitive a lineup as you'll find in live, streaming television (also known as linear TV in 2022), and that's just one of the reasons YouTube TV is the most popular service in the U.S.
Outsider.com

Why ‘The Brady Bunch,’ ‘Gilligan’s Island’ and More Classic Shows Aren’t Streaming on Major Platforms

Generations of classic TV viewers grow up with a steady diet of shows like The Brady Bunch and Gilligan’s Island, starring Bob Denver. With the huge growth of streaming platforms, you can still see some of your favorite shows there. But you will not find some of them available. As quickly as you can say “Sorry about that, Chief,” you will not see Get Smart available. The same goes, sadly, for The Golden Girls. What in the world is going on here?
The US Sun

How to raid on Twitch

WHEN you’re looking to give a fellow streamer a bit of an uplift - there's nothing better than a Twitch Raid. But what is this streaming feature and how does it work? Here's everything you need to know. What is a Twitch Raid?. A Twitch Raid is one of...
IndieWire

Disney+ Soars, Netflix Sinks: Here’s How Many Subscribers 10 Key Streamers Have Now

Disney really is the happiest place on Earth this quarter, when the company’s core streaming service added more than 14 million subscribers from April to June 2022. Its key competition in the streaming wars, Netflix, went the other direction during the three-month period. Netflix followed up its shocking Q1 loss of 200,000 paid global subscribers with a decline of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter. Despite losing nearly five times as many global paid subscribers in the second quarter as it did in the first, Netflix’s Q2 results w reflected a net positive: Netflix forecast losing twice as many. Subscriber counts from other...
WWD

Episode 15: Thirty Years of Tommy Bahama

Fresh off of celebrating its 30th anniversary, Tommy Bahama is ready for the next 30 years. In this episode, CEO Doug Wood is interviewed by WWD’s Jean Palmieri. Wood shares insights into the brand, it’s evolution and the role of the company’s restaurant business. [Editor’s Note: Please...
Decider.com

‘Loot’ Ending Explained: Here’s How Maya Rudolph’s Apple TV+ Comedy Ends

This post contains spoilers for Loot Season 1. Proceed with caution. Loot’s Season 1 finale was an emotional roller coaster full of hilarious highs and loathsome lows. The Apple TV+ comedy, partially inspired by Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott’s divorce, was created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. The duo worked with Loot star Maya Rudolph on their 2018 dramedy, Forever. So when it came time to cast their 2022 comedy, they knew they wanted Rudolph as their lead. Season 1 proved Rudolph was the perfect person for the job, and after that chaotic finale we can’t wait to see more. Season 1, Episode 10, “The...
The Associated Press

STARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that the STARZ app is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005198/en/. STARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO (Graphic: Business Wire) With this addition, millions of VIZIO users across America...
