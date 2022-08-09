Is It The Humidity, Or Are You Stuck In An Energy Drain?

Image via iStock.

Your attitude- positive or negative- affects your energy level. It makes sense, right? If you go into a situation with positive thoughts, you will have more energy to put into the task.

In order to develop a positive attitude, it’s important to become aware of what drains your energy or what causes you to think negatively.

Start to become aware of how you are feeling from one activity to another; noticing any negative emotions that arise as you go through your day.

You may be putting up with more unnecessary irritations than you realize. Think about what things you are tolerating that cause undo stress. Clear away the messes, the debris, and the useless structures in your life.

Dealing constantly with unnecessary annoyances will affect your attitude. Set a goal to eliminate them and take action to replace dead weight with new interests that will make you feel more confident and energetic.

Make a commitment to reduce the people, places, and things that drain your energy or pull you into negative moods. Less violence in what you watch, less gossip and complaining in what you hear, and less chaos in where you go will help you to stay balanced. Positivity is energy-giving.

When you have more energy, your life and business run more smoothly. This is known as the flow state where things seem to happen effortlessly. Identify what gives you energy and spend more time in those areas. Getting rid of energy drains in one area will make it easier to upgrade other more energizing areas of your life.

Along with things in your life that drain your energy, it is also important to analyze negative thoughts. Never borrow trouble from other people or invent troubles that have little connection to reality. Imaginary troubles are way harder to bear than real ones.

So, if you are feeling tired and flat, remember these 4 thoughts on increasing the positive energy in your life.

Simplify – focus on what matters most. Stop wasting time and energy on things, people, and commitments that aren’t important.

De-clutter – get rid of the excess. Focus on your core roles and responsibilities. Ask yourself, “Is this vital to my mission or a distraction?”

Say no more often. Too many people are over-stretched, over-committed, and overwhelmed. Get rid of commitments that aren’t aligned with your values and life goals.

Avoid procrastination – Putting off non-urgent tasks seems like a good idea in the moment but having these unchecked boxes day after day will drain your energy and allow negativity into your headspace. Make a commitment to clear out your to-do list and handle issues as they come up rather than procrastinating.

The sooner you become aware of your energy drains, the sooner you can eliminate them and start enjoying more energy and success in your life. And when you feel the negativity creeping in, stop and evaluate with these tips to guide you back to that positive energy flow.