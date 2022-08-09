ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Police seek missing Bradenton woman with dementia

 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Bradenton woman with dementia.

Police said Karen Ellen Norman, 69, was last seen Sunday at a home on 60th Street West.

Norman is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

Police said she was diagnosed with dementia.

She may be driving a black 2016 Audi Q with the Florida Tag CE4237.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call Bradenton Police Department Dispatch at 941-932-9377.

