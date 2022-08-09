Police seek missing Bradenton woman with dementia
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Bradenton woman with dementia.
Police said Karen Ellen Norman, 69, was last seen Sunday at a home on 60th Street West.
Norman is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.
Police said she was diagnosed with dementia.Bloodied woman seen screaming for help inside semi-truck is okay
She may be driving a black 2016 Audi Q with the Florida Tag CE4237.
Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call Bradenton Police Department Dispatch at 941-932-9377.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 2