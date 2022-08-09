Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream The Pervert's Guide to Cinema Free Online
The Pervert's Guide to Cinema offers an introduction into some of Žižek's most exciting ideas on fantasy, reality, sexuality, subjectivity, desire, materiality and cinematic form. Whether he is untangling the famously baffling films of David Lynch, or overturning everything you thought you knew about Hitchcock, Žižek illuminates the screen with his passion, intellect, and unfailing sense of humour.
Where to Watch and Stream Shadows in Paradise Free Online
Cast: Matti Pellonpää Kati Outinen Sakari Kuosmanen Esko Nikkari Kylli Köngäs. An episode in the life of Nikander, a garbage man, involving the death of a co-worker, an affair and much more. Is Shadows in Paradise on Netflix?. Shadows in Paradise never made it to Netflix,...
Where to Watch and Stream The Year Without a Santa Claus Free Online
Cast: Shirley Booth Mickey Rooney Dick Shawn George S. Irving Bob McFadden. Feeling forgotten by the children of the world, old St. Nick decides to skip his gift-giving journey and take a vacation. Mrs. Claus and two spunky little elves, Jingle and Jangle, set out to see to where all the season's cheer has disappeared. Aided by a magical snowfall, they reawaken the spirit of Christmas in children's hearts and put Santa back in action.
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla vs. Biollante Free Online
Cast: Kunihiko Mitamura Yoshiko Tanaka Masanobu Takashima Kōji Takahashi Tōru Minegishi. After the previous Godzilla attack, a miniature arms race ensues to collect his cells. Concerned over Godzilla's possible return, the Japanese government uses the cells to create a new bio-weapon, ANEB (Anti-Nuclear Energy Bacteria). They seeks the aid of geneticist Genshiro Shiragami, who's experiments result in a new mutation.
