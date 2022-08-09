Cast: Shirley Booth Mickey Rooney Dick Shawn George S. Irving Bob McFadden. Feeling forgotten by the children of the world, old St. Nick decides to skip his gift-giving journey and take a vacation. Mrs. Claus and two spunky little elves, Jingle and Jangle, set out to see to where all the season's cheer has disappeared. Aided by a magical snowfall, they reawaken the spirit of Christmas in children's hearts and put Santa back in action.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO