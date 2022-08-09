Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death
Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
Here's how old the stars of 'Grease' were compared to their characters' ages
John Travolta celebrates his 68th birthday on February 18. He was 23 while filming "Grease," but some of his costars were much older.
Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease” Film Star and Pop Hitmaker, Dead at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the celebrated pop culture icon known for her performances in Grease and Xanadu, as well as her Grammy-winning hits like “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” died Monday, Aug. 8. She was 73. Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, confirmed her death on Instagram, writing that she “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” No exact cause of death was given. The statement continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration...
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
'Grease' co-star Didi Conn shares how she'll remember the late Olivia Newton-John
Actress Didi Conn remembers her late "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton-John on "Good Morning America."
Olivia Newton-John, "Grease" star and Grammy-winning singer, dies at 73
Olivia Newton-John died Monday at her ranch in Southern California, her publicist confirmed to CBS News. She was 73. No cause of death was given in a statement on her official Facebook page, but Newton-John had been open about her decades-long battle with breast cancer. "Olivia has been a symbol...
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Husband John Easterling as “The Most Courageous Woman I’ve Ever Known”
John Easterling is grieving the death of his wife, legendary singer/actress Olivia Newton-John. The Grease star and “Physical” singer died Monday, and in the days since, there’s been an outpouring of love from the music community honoring the impact she had on the industry. Now, Easterling is sharing his feelings in a glowing tribute to his wife, shared via Newton-John’s Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 10).More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: Hopelessly Devoted to Olivia Newton-JohnJohn Travolta, Randal Kleiser, George Takei and More Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John: "We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You"Doja Cat Remakes 'Grease' Hit "You're the One that I...
Olivia Newton-John admitted she had a crush on ‘Grease’ co-star John Travolta, calling attraction ‘magic'
Olivia Newton-John detailed the fierce attraction she and "Grease" co-star John Travolta had towards each other while filming the iconic film in recently resurfaced excerpts from her 2019 memoir "Don’t Stop Believin." Newton-John opened up about the first time she and Travolta met on set of the movie, writing...
