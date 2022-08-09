ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death

Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
Rolling Stone

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease” Film Star and Pop Hitmaker, Dead at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the celebrated pop culture icon known for her performances in Grease and Xanadu, as well as her Grammy-winning hits like “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” died Monday, Aug. 8. She was 73. Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, confirmed her death on Instagram, writing that she “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” No exact cause of death was given.  The statement continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration...
The Independent

Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star

Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Husband John Easterling as “The Most Courageous Woman I’ve Ever Known”

John Easterling is grieving the death of his wife, legendary singer/actress Olivia Newton-John. The Grease star and “Physical” singer died Monday, and in the days since, there’s been an outpouring of love from the music community honoring the impact she had on the industry. Now, Easterling is sharing his feelings in a glowing tribute to his wife, shared via Newton-John’s Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 10).More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: Hopelessly Devoted to Olivia Newton-JohnJohn Travolta, Randal Kleiser, George Takei and More Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John: "We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You"Doja Cat Remakes 'Grease' Hit "You're the One that I...
