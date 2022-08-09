ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CNET

Apple Signs Deal With Podcaster Futuro Studios, Report Says

Apple's shot at being a media company already has yielded successes, with Emmy wins for its TV series, such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, and an Oscar best picture win for its film set in the deaf community, CODA. Now Apple appears to be on the hunt for new inspiration, striking a reported agreement with a prize-winning podcast developer, Futuro Studios.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Threecolts Acquires FeedbackWhiz, the Leading Email and Review Automation Tool for Amazon Sellers

Threecolts Acquires FeedbackWhiz, an e-commerce saas tool to help Amazon sellers increase reviews, brand reputation, and profits. SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FeedbackWhiz, an e-commerce Saas solution helping Amazon merchants increase reviews and profits, has been acquired by Threecolts. Threecolts software suite offers e-commerce merchants enterprise solutions...
BUSINESS
Vice

Billionaire Marc ‘It's Time to Build’ Andreesen Is a NIMBY

On Friday, The Atlantic reported that Silicon Valley billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen went out of his way to try and derail an effort by Atherton, California to allow just over 100 multifamily housing units in the town over the next decade. Atherton, where Andreessen lives, is the most expensive zip code in the nation.
ATHERTON, CA
inputmag.com

Mark Cuban, investor in metaverse real estate, says digital land is 'dumb'

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and pot-stirrer on Shark Tank, recently made an appearance on Altcoin Daily, a popular cryptocurrency YouTube channel, where he lambasted the concept of metaverse real estate. At the beginning of the clip, Cuban is asked point blank about his definition of the metaverse....
DALLAS, TX
@growwithco

How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’

Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen roasted for opposing new housing in rich Silicon Valley town

Silicon Valley billionaire Marc Andreessen is known for his winning venture capital bets on tech companies like Facebook, Skype, Lyft, Pinterest, Airbnb, and Slack. One of his latest positions, however, is causing significantly more controversy.In June, the Andreessen Horowitz co-founder and his wife, philanthropist Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, wrote to local officials in the tony San Francisco suburb, America’s most expensive zip code, to oppose a zoning change that would allow for multi-family properties in some locations and build about 130 units of housing by 2031.“I am writing this letter to communicate our IMMENSE objection to the creation of multifamily overlay...
ATHERTON, CA
Benzinga

Airbnb Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Lyft targets in-vehicle advertising with new business unit

Riders getting into Lyft vehicles may soon be greeted with advertising as the company has confirmed it will start rolling out in-vehicle and rooftop displays. The advertising push comes as the rideshare business has jumped in recent months and as competitor Uber (NYSE: UBER) targets $1 billion in advertising revenue by 2024. Lyft’s efforts will come through the newly formed Lyft Media business unit and could offer drivers a cut of the revenue pie, the Wall Street Journal reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Haus, a VC-backed aperitif startup, is up for sale after Series A falls through

Today, CEO and co-founder Helena Price Hambrecht tapped into the same ethos of transparency to announce that the startup’s Series A fell through and the company is in the process of closing down. In an interview with TechCrunch, Hambrecht spoke about Haus’s transition from buzzy VC-backed startup to a business currently up for sale, as-is or in parts.
SONOMA, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firms Look to ‘Earn the Commute,’ as Office Leasing Heats Up

Larger transactions on the rise, led by Baker Botts Houston deal. Law firms are snatching up real estate following a pandemic-induced lull, according to new data. Leasing activity by firms jumped more than 43% in the second quarter of 2022 after getting off to a slow start in the first three months of the year, commercial leasing advisor Savills found. That includes seven transactions over 100,000 square feet, a significant increase from a first quarter dominated by smaller leases.
REAL ESTATE
protocol.com

Move over, Silicon Valley. Engineers are quitting for climate tech.

When Jonathan Strauss attended the University of Pennsylvania, all the most ambitious kids in his classes wanted to be investment bankers. Then came the Googles and Facebooks of the world, with their exciting promise of changing the world and making a meaningful impact — nap rooms and free gyms included. Wall Street suddenly found itself overshadowed by Silicon Valley as the place to be for top talent.
ELECTRONICS

