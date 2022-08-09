Read full article on original website
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Neighbors in Massachusetts joined forces and finances to buy a home for nearly $3 million and keep investors out, The Wall Street Journal reported.
CNET
Apple Signs Deal With Podcaster Futuro Studios, Report Says
Apple's shot at being a media company already has yielded successes, with Emmy wins for its TV series, such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, and an Oscar best picture win for its film set in the deaf community, CODA. Now Apple appears to be on the hunt for new inspiration, striking a reported agreement with a prize-winning podcast developer, Futuro Studios.
Threecolts Acquires FeedbackWhiz, the Leading Email and Review Automation Tool for Amazon Sellers
Threecolts Acquires FeedbackWhiz, an e-commerce saas tool to help Amazon sellers increase reviews, brand reputation, and profits. SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FeedbackWhiz, an e-commerce Saas solution helping Amazon merchants increase reviews and profits, has been acquired by Threecolts. Threecolts software suite offers e-commerce merchants enterprise solutions...
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
Billionaire Marc ‘It's Time to Build’ Andreesen Is a NIMBY
On Friday, The Atlantic reported that Silicon Valley billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen went out of his way to try and derail an effort by Atherton, California to allow just over 100 multifamily housing units in the town over the next decade. Atherton, where Andreessen lives, is the most expensive zip code in the nation.
inputmag.com
Mark Cuban, investor in metaverse real estate, says digital land is 'dumb'
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and pot-stirrer on Shark Tank, recently made an appearance on Altcoin Daily, a popular cryptocurrency YouTube channel, where he lambasted the concept of metaverse real estate. At the beginning of the clip, Cuban is asked point blank about his definition of the metaverse....
Warby Parker is slashing jobs as inflation takes a toll on fashion
Trendy eyewear brand Warby Parker is the latest in a string of retailers struggling to stay the course as a wobbly economy forces households to pare back and rethink their discretionary buying.
Netflix is not in deep trouble. It's becoming a media company
Netflix has had a terrible 2022. In April, it said it lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Its stock has tumbled more than 60% so far this year.
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
Billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen roasted for opposing new housing in rich Silicon Valley town
Silicon Valley billionaire Marc Andreessen is known for his winning venture capital bets on tech companies like Facebook, Skype, Lyft, Pinterest, Airbnb, and Slack. One of his latest positions, however, is causing significantly more controversy.In June, the Andreessen Horowitz co-founder and his wife, philanthropist Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, wrote to local officials in the tony San Francisco suburb, America’s most expensive zip code, to oppose a zoning change that would allow for multi-family properties in some locations and build about 130 units of housing by 2031.“I am writing this letter to communicate our IMMENSE objection to the creation of multifamily overlay...
The 4 most recession-proof industries to work in, according to LinkedIn
Workers and CEOs alike are worried about an impending recession. But some industries weather economic downturns better than others, LinkedIn finds.
Airbnb Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
freightwaves.com
Lyft targets in-vehicle advertising with new business unit
Riders getting into Lyft vehicles may soon be greeted with advertising as the company has confirmed it will start rolling out in-vehicle and rooftop displays. The advertising push comes as the rideshare business has jumped in recent months and as competitor Uber (NYSE: UBER) targets $1 billion in advertising revenue by 2024. Lyft’s efforts will come through the newly formed Lyft Media business unit and could offer drivers a cut of the revenue pie, the Wall Street Journal reported.
TechCrunch
Haus, a VC-backed aperitif startup, is up for sale after Series A falls through
Today, CEO and co-founder Helena Price Hambrecht tapped into the same ethos of transparency to announce that the startup’s Series A fell through and the company is in the process of closing down. In an interview with TechCrunch, Hambrecht spoke about Haus’s transition from buzzy VC-backed startup to a business currently up for sale, as-is or in parts.
bloomberglaw.com
Law Firms Look to ‘Earn the Commute,’ as Office Leasing Heats Up
Larger transactions on the rise, led by Baker Botts Houston deal. Law firms are snatching up real estate following a pandemic-induced lull, according to new data. Leasing activity by firms jumped more than 43% in the second quarter of 2022 after getting off to a slow start in the first three months of the year, commercial leasing advisor Savills found. That includes seven transactions over 100,000 square feet, a significant increase from a first quarter dominated by smaller leases.
protocol.com
Move over, Silicon Valley. Engineers are quitting for climate tech.
When Jonathan Strauss attended the University of Pennsylvania, all the most ambitious kids in his classes wanted to be investment bankers. Then came the Googles and Facebooks of the world, with their exciting promise of changing the world and making a meaningful impact — nap rooms and free gyms included. Wall Street suddenly found itself overshadowed by Silicon Valley as the place to be for top talent.
3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir
The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.
The billionaire famous for his early investment in Facebook wants America to build again—just not housing in his backyard
In 2020, when the pandemic was going strong, billionaire Marc Andreessen turned heads by publishing an essay on his company website titled “It’s Time to Build.”. “I expect this essay to be the target of criticism,” he wrote while expressing a mindset that has come to be called YIMBY, for “yes in my backyard.”
