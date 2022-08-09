Read full article on original website
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
Virgin River confirms big change for season 5
Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
‘Big Brother’ Star Xavier Prather Reveals Family Tragedy He Faced Days Before Entering ‘The Challenge: USA’ House
Click here to read the full article. When Xavier Prather entered the “Big Brother” house in 2021, he wasn’t in a great place. As he shared on the show, his brother had died shortly before he began filming. Still, he used it to fuel his “Big Brother” ambitions — and went on to become the first Black winner on the CBS reality show. When “The Challenge: USA” called, Prather wasn’t sure he should return to reality TV. While he didn’t like that five other houseguests from his season were also on the show — “It felt like a setup,” he says...
The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore
14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
Where to Watch and Stream Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte Free Online
Cast: Bette Davis Olivia de Havilland Joseph Cotten Agnes Moorehead Cecil Kellaway. An aging, reclusive Southern belle plagued by a horrifying family secret descends into madness after the arrival of a lost relative. Is Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte on Netflix?. Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte is currently not on Netflix. Movies...
Where to Watch and Stream Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Angelina Strechina Daniil Izotov Vladislav Konoplev Elvira Shilova Klaudia Bochar. Geners: Horror Thriller. Director: Alexandr Domogarov Jr. Release Date: Mar 14, 2019. About. The sinister ghost...
Hunter x Hunter Joins Amazon Prime: Watch Now
Hunter x Hunter is one of the most beloved series in shonen, and its anime from Madhouse remains a favorite with fans. It has been years since the series ended, but even after all this time, fans new and old continue to check out the top-tier title. And now, Amazon Prime has brought the series to its catalog!
‘Password’ to Prime Time, a Wedding on ‘Shadows,’ Blackout in the ‘Building,’ Training Camp with Lions
Jimmy Fallon brings the classic game show Password to prime time for a late-summer run. Nandor wishes for a perfect vampire wedding on What We Do in the Shadows. A blackout adds to the intrigue on Only Murders in the Building. HBO’s Emmy-winning Hard Knocks: Training Camp docuseries embeds with the Detroit Lions for its 17th season. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
Where to Watch and Stream Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge Free Online
Cast: Megumi Han Mariya Ise Miyuki Sawashiro Keiji Fujiwara Mamoru Miyano. Gon, Killua, Kurapika and Leorio reunite to face a dangerous opponent who was once a member of the Phantom Troupe. Is Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge on Netflix?. Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge is currently not on Netflix....
History of "The Night Stalker" on TV
The Night Stalker television franchise began with a series TV-movies in the early 1970s. First, there was The Night Stalker, which premiered on ABC in the January of 1972. This initial television film starred Darren McGavin as Carl Kolchak, a crumpled-looking (in a Columbo-esque way) newspaper reporter who stumbles upon supernatural "stories."
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
Hulu’s ‘Wedding Season’ Trailer Promises Marital Murder Comedy From the Producers of ‘Broad City’ (Video)
The first trailer for Hulu’s “Wedding Season” ensures that audiences will think twice before saying “I do.”. From the producers of “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “Younger” and “Search Party,” this action-packed romantic comedy revolves around Katie and Stefan, who fall for one another at a wedding and begin an affair despite the pesky little reality that Katie is engaged. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police naturally think think Stefan is the culprit, he thinks Katie might have done it, and no one knows for sure what the truth is. Conspiracy and hijinx, of course, ensue.
Bad Sisters to She-Hulk: the seven best shows to stream this week
Anne-Marie Duff and Sharon Horgan star in a deliciously dark comedy, while Bruce Banner’s cousin offers up a neat twist on an old classic
Trolli Launches Rick and Morty Sour Brite Crawlers Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty Season six is coming next month and Trolli is celebrating in a big way. On Tuesday, the brand announced the introduction of an exclusive collector pack series of Sour Brite Crawlers inspired by the hit Adult Swim series. The new collaboration features the dual-colored gummi worms Trolli is famous for paired with special, limited-edition packaging featuring Rick and Morty characters. The interstellar pack series will be available exclusively on Amazon starting August 15th for a limited time, ahead of the premiere of Season 6 of Rick and Morty on September 4th. Additionally, select packs will be available on GoPuff for a limited time in September.
Will The Flight Attendant Season 3 happen? (Is The Flight Attendant cancelled?)
There are a lot of questions about the future of shows on HBO Max. The Flight Attendant is one of the shows up in the air. Will Season 3 happen?. The Flight Attendant Season 2 wrapped up its story back in May 2022. We’ve been in limbo since, and changes at HBO Max have us all the more concerned about a potential renewal. That’s on top of the fact that Kaley Cuoco isn’t 100% on board for a third season just yet.
'Wedding Season' trailer: Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea go on the run
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Wedding Season. The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy action-thriller Thursday featuring Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea. Wedding Season follows Katie (Salazar) and Stefan (Drea), two people who fall for each other at a...
