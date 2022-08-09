ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream The Pervert's Guide to Cinema Free Online

The Pervert's Guide to Cinema offers an introduction into some of Žižek's most exciting ideas on fantasy, reality, sexuality, subjectivity, desire, materiality and cinematic form. Whether he is untangling the famously baffling films of David Lynch, or overturning everything you thought you knew about Hitchcock, Žižek illuminates the screen with his passion, intellect, and unfailing sense of humour.
Where to Watch and Stream Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai Free Online

Cast: Koji Yakusho Ichikawa Ebizo XI Eita Nagayama Hikari Mitsushima Naoto Takenaka. A tale of revenge, honor and disgrace, centering on a poverty-stricken samurai who discovers the fate of his ronin son-in-law, setting in motion a tense showdown of vengeance against the house of a feudal lord. Is Hara-Kiri: Death...
Where to Watch and Stream Christmas Present Free Online

Cast: Carlo Delle Piane Diego Abatantuono Gianni Cavina Alessandro Haber George Eastman. A group of former friends meets again after a very long time, in a Christmas night, with the intent of ripping off a rich industrialist in a game of Poker. Old hatreds and mistrusts conflict with the nostalgia for the lost friendships.
Where to Watch and Stream The Murderer Lives at Number 21 Free Online

Cast: Pierre Fresnay Suzy Delair Jean Tissier Pierre Larquey Noël Roquevert. Inspector Wens moves into a Paris boarding house to catch a serial killer. Unfortunately, The Murderer Lives at Number 21 is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
