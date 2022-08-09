ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Late Pharmacist Called Levittown Her Home After Immigrating from South Korea

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RciNj_0hAJNlYv00
Mina Wagman was known for her determination and positive attitude.Image via the Wagman family.

A widely-known and well-respected pharmacist, who passed away in July, is being remembered for calling Bucks County her home after immigrating from South Korea. Gary Miles wrote about Mina Wagman’s fascinating life in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wagman moved to the United States from Seoul, South Korea when she was a teenager. Settling in the Philadelphia area, Wagman attended Harry S. Truman High School in Levittown while working at her family’s grocery store. She then went on to Temple University, where she attained a degree in pharmacy.

Know for her determination and positive attitude, Wagman was well-loved by all who met her.

“She was different from anyone I had ever known before,” said Joel Wagman, her husband. “I immediately felt comfortable with her.”

She resided in New Hampshire and Villanova for many years while raising her family and enjoying a successful career as a pharmacist. In her spare time, she had a passion for golf and traveling to other countries.

Even in her illness, Wagman showed the same positivity and tenaciousness she showed throughout her life.

Read more about Wagman’s life and career in the Bucks County area at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Levittown, PA
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Bucks County, PA
Business
City
Home, PA
State
New Hampshire State
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
CBS Philly

4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic changes are coming for Philadelphia's African American Museum. Plans are in the works to redevelop the Ben Franklin Parkway and they involve the museum moving to a larger location.After 46 years, the African American Museum will move from its current Arch Street location to the vacant former family court building on Vine Street.The African American Museum has been in this building for the last 46 years, but officials say it can't become a world-class museum from here. That's why they're moving to a different building, triple the size of the current one.It's a historic moment for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry S. Truman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Pharmacist#Home After Immigrating#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Temple University
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
WASHINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Korea
MyChesCo

Swedesford Road Closure Begins August 22 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Swedesford Road will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Britt Road beginning Monday, August 22, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Monday, September 12.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy