Louisiana Man Arrested for 49 Counts Associated with Pornography Involving Juveniles, Authorities Asking Public for Assistance in Investigation

$25 Million in Homeowner Assistance Distributed to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, More Encouraged to Apply. The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 10, 2022, that the state of Louisiana had distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners via the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states to implement the program.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO