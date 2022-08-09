Louisiana Man Arrested for 49 Counts Associated with Pornography Involving Juveniles, Authorities Asking Public for Assistance in Investigation

Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana Man Charged with 3rd DWI in A Month After LDWF Agents Find Him Allegedly Intoxicated in His Damaged Vehicle
Louisiana Man Charged with 3rd DWI in A Month After LDWF Agents Find Him Allegedly Intoxicated in His Damaged Vehicle. Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents and Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers arrested a Gonzales, Louisiana man for alleged traffic offenses.
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect. On August 10, 2022, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives are seeking assistance with identifying a burglary suspect. This incident occurred in July at 3132 College Dr., at the College Walmart in July....
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on August 10, 2022. Stacey Hornsby, 53, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident.
Louisiana Man Arrested On 14 Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl and Cocaine to a Police Agent
Louisiana Man Arrested On 14 Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl and Cocaine to a Police Agent. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the course of the last several weeks, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into the drug distribution activities being conducted by Preston Kinchen, aka “Wild Side Magi.” During the investigation, Agents conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and cocaine from Kinchen. One of these drug transactions occurred while Kinchen was holding his one-year-old child.
California Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with SIM Swap Scam Targeting at Least 40 People
California Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with SIM Swap Scam Targeting at Least 40 People. Louisiana – On August 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Richard Yuan Li, age 21, a resident of Hercules, California, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana by United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in a SIM Swap scam that targeted at least forty people, including a New Orleans-area physician (Victim A). Additionally, Judge Guidry sentenced Li to pay restitution in the amount of $61,117,50 and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
Louisiana Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July Crash
Louisiana Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July Crash. Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on August 5, 2022, Jaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, was arrested on charges relating to a deadly crash that killed 43-year-old Michael Guill of Cut Off, Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 400 Block of South McFarland Street in Jennings, Louisiana, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man. Mr. Mulleady was located and is safe. The alert has been canceled. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
$25 Million in Homeowner Assistance Distributed to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, More Encouraged to Apply
$25 Million in Homeowner Assistance Distributed to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, More Encouraged to Apply. The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 10, 2022, that the state of Louisiana had distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners via the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states to implement the program.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck a Tree in a Late Night Crash on LA 1054
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck a Tree in a Late Night Crash on LA 1054. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 7, 2022, that on August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Jeremiah Sims, 33, of Hammond, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Tyrus Brooks, 34, of Scott, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 5, 2022, by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 115 months (9 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 5, 2022, one man was transported to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler causing it to catch on fire. According to authorities, the call came...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier. Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Louisiana man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, of Vivian, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 137 months (11 years, 5 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Keishan Wilson, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022, for embezzling the mail. Wilson...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States District Judge Carl J. Barbier sentenced Stephone Bridges to 64 months (5 years) in the Bureau of Prisons for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins to Host Veterans Outreach Clinic in Abbeville
Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins to Host Veterans Outreach Clinic in Abbeville. Abbeville, Louisiana – On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana will hold a Veterans Outreach Clinic in Abbeville, Louisiana. Veterans will be encouraged to ask questions and seek assistance with a variety of VA benefits and challenges.
