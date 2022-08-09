Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Shots incident suspects also arrested in criminal mischief cases
BEATRICE - The two Lancaster County men arrested early this week in alleged connection with shots being fired at a Beatrice residence, are also suspects in criminal mischief complaints authorities have received from northern Gage County. That according to Gage County Sheriff’s investigators. 19-year-old Jordan Meyer of Lincoln and...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Motorcyclist allegedly assaults officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a motorcyclist who reportedly struck a bike patrol officer early Thursday morning. LPD said police saw a green racing style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights, around 12:30 a.m. at 14th and O Streets. They said they had seen the motorcycle on multiple times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area.
News Channel Nebraska
Narcotics investigation leads to arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department Narcotics Unit made two arrests in an ongoing narcotics investigation on Wednesday. LPDNU said they made plans to meet 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at the Red Roof Inn, 3939 North 26, to buy narcotics from her at 10:00 p.m. The investigators made contact with Leytham and 30-year-old Joel Olechoski Sr. in a parked vehicle in the parking lot.
York News-Times
Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County
YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
norfolkneradio.com
Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest
Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
klkntv.com
iheart.com
York News-Times
Woman who left kids at interchange to do meth is sent to prison
YORK – A 44-year-old woman, who (along with three other adults) left five kids and six dogs at the York interchange and was later found in possession of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, has been sentenced to prison. Irene Lira appeared in York County District Court...
KETV.com
WOWT
Two Nebraskans face drug charges for allegedly selling close to a school
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are in Gage County Jail Tuesday. Authorities say one of them sold drugs not far from a school. The Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore police say they executed a search warrant at a home. Police arrested Alyssa Kearn, 24. Kearn is...
York News-Times
Former student back in court on allegations of probation revocation
YORK – Prosper Gilpin, 20, one of four former York College students accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, was back in court this week on allegations that he violated the terms of his probation. The now-Winnebago resident was earlier sentenced...
KSNB Local4
17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
1011now.com
LPD: Stolen truck with $90,000 in appliances recovered
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn more after a truck with thousands of dollars in merchandise was stolen from a home appliance and electronics business. Around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to Schaefer’s for a burglary. LPD said a...
York News-Times
York County resident loses $30,000 to scammers, sheriff says
YORK – An elderly York County resident lost $30,000 to online/telephone scammers this past week, says York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, and he wants to warn residents to be careful with these types of interactions. “It was just really so unfortunate,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We had this lady come...
WOWT
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
klin.com
Another Vehicle Targeted By Spray Painting Vandals
Lincoln Police are investigating another case of vandalism involving vehicles spray painted by vandals. Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 9th, a woman called police to say her vehicle was targeted. She had been at Adventure Golf at 5109 S 56th Street from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A door...
News Channel Nebraska
Two vehicles allegedly vandalized in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two different victims reported their cars were vandalized on Monday in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a vandalism at 4:00 p.m. at Holmes Lake Park north shore. Officers said the 70-year-old victim reported parking at the north shore near the restrooms between...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug bust leads to six arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Six people were taken into custody in Lincoln on Aug 5. for drug-related charges. The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit said they served a search warrant at residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street at 7:15 p.m. on Friday for an ongoing investigation.
iheart.com
