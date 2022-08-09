ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Shots incident suspects also arrested in criminal mischief cases

BEATRICE - The two Lancaster County men arrested early this week in alleged connection with shots being fired at a Beatrice residence, are also suspects in criminal mischief complaints authorities have received from northern Gage County. That according to Gage County Sheriff’s investigators. 19-year-old Jordan Meyer of Lincoln and...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Motorcyclist allegedly assaults officer

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a motorcyclist who reportedly struck a bike patrol officer early Thursday morning. LPD said police saw a green racing style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights, around 12:30 a.m. at 14th and O Streets. They said they had seen the motorcycle on multiple times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area.
News Channel Nebraska

Narcotics investigation leads to arrests in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department Narcotics Unit made two arrests in an ongoing narcotics investigation on Wednesday. LPDNU said they made plans to meet 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at the Red Roof Inn, 3939 North 26, to buy narcotics from her at 10:00 p.m. The investigators made contact with Leytham and 30-year-old Joel Olechoski Sr. in a parked vehicle in the parking lot.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County

YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
YORK COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
York County, NE
State
California State
City
Geneva, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
York County, NE
Crime & Safety
norfolkneradio.com

Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
GILTNER, NE
iheart.com

Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
GILTNER, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Prison
York News-Times

Woman who left kids at interchange to do meth is sent to prison

YORK – A 44-year-old woman, who (along with three other adults) left five kids and six dogs at the York interchange and was later found in possession of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, has been sentenced to prison. Irene Lira appeared in York County District Court...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Former student back in court on allegations of probation revocation

YORK – Prosper Gilpin, 20, one of four former York College students accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, was back in court this week on allegations that he violated the terms of his probation. The now-Winnebago resident was earlier sentenced...
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSNB Local4

17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
1011now.com

LPD: Stolen truck with $90,000 in appliances recovered

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn more after a truck with thousands of dollars in merchandise was stolen from a home appliance and electronics business. Around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to Schaefer’s for a burglary. LPD said a...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York County resident loses $30,000 to scammers, sheriff says

YORK – An elderly York County resident lost $30,000 to online/telephone scammers this past week, says York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, and he wants to warn residents to be careful with these types of interactions. “It was just really so unfortunate,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We had this lady come...
YORK COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
klin.com

Another Vehicle Targeted By Spray Painting Vandals

Lincoln Police are investigating another case of vandalism involving vehicles spray painted by vandals. Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 9th, a woman called police to say her vehicle was targeted. She had been at Adventure Golf at 5109 S 56th Street from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A door...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two vehicles allegedly vandalized in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two different victims reported their cars were vandalized on Monday in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a vandalism at 4:00 p.m. at Holmes Lake Park north shore. Officers said the 70-year-old victim reported parking at the north shore near the restrooms between...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug bust leads to six arrests in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Six people were taken into custody in Lincoln on Aug 5. for drug-related charges. The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit said they served a search warrant at residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street at 7:15 p.m. on Friday for an ongoing investigation.
iheart.com

Six people arrested in Lincoln narcotics operation

(Lincoln, NE) -- Six people are arrested in a narcotics operation in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say around 7:15 last Friday night, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street as part of an ongoing investigation. As a result of the search warrant, six people were arrested and booked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy