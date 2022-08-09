Read full article on original website
phl17.com
Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
Young Philadelphia Mother and Son Reported Missing Since Monday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young mother from Philadelphia and her 6-year-old son have gone missing...
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
Former ACCT Philly employee charged in connection to death of family's dog
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former employee of one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters now faces a felony cruelty charge in connection with the death of a family's dog.The disturbing details released by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are much different than what officials with the shelter initially told Eyewitness News last year."This is justice for Saint," Tiffany Lavelle said.For Tiffany Lavelle, her dog Saint was her world."He was my shadow, a playmate. A food goblin, a protector," she said.Last August, the Bridesburg woman's ex-boyfriend was out driving with Saint when he was pulled over and arrested. An officer took Saint...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
Family wants answers after man killed while attending friend's funeral in Philadelphia
Diniar Camp was shot and killed while attending a funeral for his friend Joelill Foy -- the founding member of the singing group Brotherly Love.
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area. The second carjacking incident happened at 37th and Aspen Streets around 4:15 a.m.Police say a white Lexus was taken at gunpoint. Authorities say they tracked that vehicle down to East Germantown, where they stopped the car and arrested the suspect at the 300 block of East Chelten Avenue. The suspect in the incident matches the description of the shooter from the attempted carjacking at Fairmount Avenue, according to police. Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related. Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be OK.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Police release images of suspect wanted in murder of popular singing group member
Joelill Foy, 26, was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street back on July 27.
N.J. mom is ‘fighting for justice’ after 2 family members die in shootings months apart
Jennifer Williams-Crosell is still mourning the loss of her 19-year-old daughter, who was shot to death in her Bridgeton apartment last year. Now, Williams-Crosell and her family are in mourning again following the shooting death of her brother-in-law, Herbert R. Lee Jr. “We’re taking this very hard,” Williams-Crosell said Tuesday....
NBC Philadelphia
Fight Over Woman May Be Cause of Deadly Shooting Outside Philly Popeye's, Cops Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A fight over a woman may have prompted a shooting outside a Philadelphia Popeye’s restaurant that left a young man dead and two others injured, police sources told NBC10 sister station Telemundo 62. The 19-year-old victim, who was also an employee...
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for shooter who opened fire, shot man on Kensington basketball court
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify a shooter who fired shots at a person while on a basketball court in Kensington. According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Ontario Street around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Police investigate mob violence that shook Germantown business owner's family
Zion Cuisine in Germantown is back up and running after a flash mob ransacked the restaurant on Aug. 6. The owner of the Caribbean restaurant says he feared for his family’s life, and the encounter has traumatized his two children.
phillyvoice.com
Philly police officer assaulted his ex-girlfriend while visiting their kids, prosecutors say
A Philadelphia police officer was charged Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend on multiple occasions and threatening to kill her in front of their children. Ramon Chaulisant, 33, was placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated prior to his arrest Friday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office...
Michael Moore Has Gone Missing in Philadelphia, Have You Seen Him?
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a missing man, 66-year-old Michael Moore....
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia. Jennifer and Kevin Murphy experienced a...
4 wanted in parking garage assault near Independence Hall in Philadelphia
According to the US Park Rangers, four men assaulted two people in the parking garage on South 2nd Street between Walnut and Chestnut streets.
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
NBC Philadelphia
Mega Matriarch. Montgomery County Woman Celebrates 100th Great-Grandchild
"I'm just thinking about how lucky I am." Talk about a family tree with some deep roots. A woman in the Philadelphia suburbs is celebrating the birth of her 100th great-grandchild. At 99, Blue Bell resident Marguerite Koller is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many -- 11 children, 56...
Worker Assaults Non-Verbal Patient At Bucks County Mental Health Clinic: Police
A 25-year-old man is facing charges for assaulting a non-verbal patient at his Bucks County workplace, authorities said. Witnesses say they saw Jophany K. Raphael, of Philadelphia, blocking the 18-year-old victim from leaving a room and then assaulting him at the Foundations Behavioral Health clinic in Doylestown sometime in June, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
