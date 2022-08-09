PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area. The second carjacking incident happened at 37th and Aspen Streets around 4:15 a.m.Police say a white Lexus was taken at gunpoint. Authorities say they tracked that vehicle down to East Germantown, where they stopped the car and arrested the suspect at the 300 block of East Chelten Avenue. The suspect in the incident matches the description of the shooter from the attempted carjacking at Fairmount Avenue, according to police. Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related. Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be OK.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO