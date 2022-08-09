ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Millie Rodriguez
2d ago

So Heartbreaking, may god give them comfort n strength and peace. May the lord hold her in his arms. 😥how can anyone do something like that the devil is on overtime people...Stay Safe

phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Former ACCT Philly employee charged in connection to death of family's dog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former employee of one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters now faces a felony cruelty charge in connection with the death of a family's dog.The disturbing details released by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are much different than what officials with the shelter initially told Eyewitness News last year."This is justice for Saint," Tiffany Lavelle said.For Tiffany Lavelle, her dog Saint was her world."He was my shadow, a playmate. A food goblin, a protector," she said.Last August, the Bridesburg woman's ex-boyfriend was out driving with Saint when he was pulled over and arrested. An officer took Saint...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#West Philadelphia#Murder#Forgiveness#Violent Crime#Honda#Thompson Lockhart
Oxygen

Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area. The second carjacking incident happened at 37th and Aspen Streets around 4:15 a.m.Police say a white Lexus was taken at gunpoint. Authorities say they tracked that vehicle down to East Germantown, where they stopped the car and arrested the suspect at the 300 block of East Chelten Avenue. The suspect in the incident matches the description of the shooter from the attempted carjacking at Fairmount Avenue, according to police. Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related. Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be OK.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly police officer assaulted his ex-girlfriend while visiting their kids, prosecutors say

A Philadelphia police officer was charged Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend on multiple occasions and threatening to kill her in front of their children. Ramon Chaulisant, 33, was placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated prior to his arrest Friday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office...
NBC Philadelphia

Mega Matriarch. Montgomery County Woman Celebrates 100th Great-Grandchild

"I'm just thinking about how lucky I am." Talk about a family tree with some deep roots. A woman in the Philadelphia suburbs is celebrating the birth of her 100th great-grandchild. At 99, Blue Bell resident Marguerite Koller is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many -- 11 children, 56...
Daily Voice

Worker Assaults Non-Verbal Patient At Bucks County Mental Health Clinic: Police

A 25-year-old man is facing charges for assaulting a non-verbal patient at his Bucks County workplace, authorities said. Witnesses say they saw Jophany K. Raphael, of Philadelphia, blocking the 18-year-old victim from leaving a room and then assaulting him at the Foundations Behavioral Health clinic in Doylestown sometime in June, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

