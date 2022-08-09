Read full article on original website
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
Rancho Cordova police find 285 marijuana plants, nearly $40K in cash at home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was arrested in July on charges of suspected illegal marijuana cultivation after a search. According to a news release from Rancho Cordova police, their Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit was tipped off about a home suspected of an illegal grow operation. The unit served a search warrant on July 13 and found 285 live plants, processed marijuana and around $39,000 in cash.
Yuba City Police Arrest 2 Men After Home Depot, Catalytic Converter Thefts
(YCPD release) – A-Graveyard shift was dispatched to a theft from Home Depot last night where the suspect fled in a vehicle. Our Officers were able to locate the car and through their investigation, they located the property stolen from Home Depot and a catalytic converter that had been stolen earlier in the day.
Yuba City woman, man missing after trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City police said two people were reported missing after going to Reno on a trip. Police said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja told family they were going to Hot August Nights in Reno. They told family they would return on Aug. 7. Neither returned home, and […]
Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Occurs at Intersection
Accident at Elkhorn Boulevard Intersection Injures Pedestrian. A pedestrian accident happened in Sacramento on August 8 after an individual on foot was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The collision was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring at the intersection of east Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards a few minutes before 4:00 p.m. Medics with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived to assess the injuries suffered by the pedestrian.
Fatal Accident Near Vineyard Reportedly Caused by Speed and Alcohol
Collision on Sheldon Lake Drive Kills Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. A fatal accident occurred on August 9 in the Vineyard area that also caused severe trauma to a female passenger in the vehicle. The accident happened on Sheldon Lake Drive, where the roadway changes its name to Sunrise Boulevard and is intersected by Grant Line Road at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the cause of the accident.
Shooting Investigated on Pacific Avenue
STOCKTON – Officers with the Stockton Police Department investigated a report of a person shot late Thursday morning near Sherwood Mall. The shooting happened at about 10:45am in the mall’s parking lot. Early reports indicate at least one person was struck by gunfire. The area was taped off and surrounding roadways were closed to traffic.
Sacramento man convicted in fatal May 2021 shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing another man during a robbery in May 2021. According to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Patrick Noied guilty of first-degree murder this week.
Sacramento Police make announcement about explosions heard in Land Park
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday that explosions heard in the South Land Park neighborhood are coming from IEDs, improvised explosive devices. "It's very dangerous stuff. Very dangerous," said Eduardo Monterrubio, who lives in the affected Sacramento neighborhood. Ex-Marine Eduardo Monterrubio is familiar with how IEDs sound but never expected to hear them while living in Sacramento."Well it's pretty scary to hear something so close and your windows rattle, and you get scared your wife gets scared." Eduardo showed us his fence, damaged from one of the explosions. "They've been dropping bombs underneath the freeway. They threw one at my fence and blew a hole into it, he continued.Sacramento Police believe that the explosions that have occurred in the area are related and are asking anyone with any information regarding potential suspects to come forward.
Fatal Shooting outside businesses near Delta College
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting at 11 a.m. near Delta College and some area shopping malls on Thursday. Police said that the male was found with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. San Joaquin Delta College notified their students […]
Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest
Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges
A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best bull rider in the...
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Elk Grove
Story Originally Published By: Elk Grove Police Department Facebook Page:. “The crime spree started early Monday morning on July 25th, around 5 am, when the suspect, who was later identified as 39-year-old John Vang of Sacramento, entered the McDonalds (Sheldon and E. Stockton) and started taking money from a cash drawer. When an employee confronted Vang, he pulled a firearm and pointed it at the employee. Vang then left on a motorcycle.
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Woodland (Woodland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian crash was reported on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on State Route 113 just north of West Covell Boulevard when a woman was struck by a [..]
Arson suspected as cause of Antelope vegetation fire, authorities say
ANTELOPE, Calif. — Firefighters battled a vegetation fire they believe to have been started on purpose in Sacramento County, authorities said. The about 15-acre fire burned near North Antelope Road and Antelope Road on Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The fire had multiple start points and...
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Highway 113 [Woodland, CA]
The incident happened on State Route 113, north of West Covell Boulevard. According to investigators, a woman walked onto the highway and was fatally struck by a small sedan. Emergency crews responded to the dispatch shortly afterward, they arrived at the scene and rendered first aid. However, despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene due to the extent of her condition. At this time, her identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Elk Grove home has significant damage after fire
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department said they arrived to a house fire on Thursday in Elk Grove along Seasons Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:30 a.m. after they received the initial call at 2:25 a.m. and found a home on fire, according to fire officials. Fire officials said that all […]
