Read full article on original website
Related
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Big Brother’ Star Xavier Prather Reveals Family Tragedy He Faced Days Before Entering ‘The Challenge: USA’ House
Click here to read the full article. When Xavier Prather entered the “Big Brother” house in 2021, he wasn’t in a great place. As he shared on the show, his brother had died shortly before he began filming. Still, he used it to fuel his “Big Brother” ambitions — and went on to become the first Black winner on the CBS reality show. When “The Challenge: USA” called, Prather wasn’t sure he should return to reality TV. While he didn’t like that five other houseguests from his season were also on the show — “It felt like a setup,” he says...
The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore
14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.
AdWeek
Days of Our Lives Moves From NBC to Peacock After Almost 6 Decades
NBC is washing its hands of soap opera Days of Our Lives. The broadcast network is officially out of the genre, moving the long-running series Days of Our Lives to streaming service Peacock exclusively. “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Angelina Strechina Daniil Izotov Vladislav Konoplev Elvira Shilova Klaudia Bochar. Geners: Horror Thriller. Director: Alexandr Domogarov Jr. Release Date: Mar 14, 2019. About. The sinister ghost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Joins Amazon Prime: Watch Now
Hunter x Hunter is one of the most beloved series in shonen, and its anime from Madhouse remains a favorite with fans. It has been years since the series ended, but even after all this time, fans new and old continue to check out the top-tier title. And now, Amazon Prime has brought the series to its catalog!
International Business Times
'Call Of The Night' Episode 6 Live Stream Details, Spoilers, Release Date
Yamori is bored of doing the same thing every night in "Call of the Night" Episode 6. The new episode is titled "It's Better to Have Fun." The official Twitter account of the anime has tweeted spoiler stills and a brief summary for the upcoming episode. Yamori wants to break...
What to binge: 5 shows to watch while waiting for 'Manifest' S4
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Manifest has had a turbulent history since its premiere in 2018 -- always on the brink of cancellation, but consistently saved in the 11th hour due to the support of its passionate fanbase. Starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise and Jack...
ComicBook
Trolli Launches Rick and Morty Sour Brite Crawlers Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty Season six is coming next month and Trolli is celebrating in a big way. On Tuesday, the brand announced the introduction of an exclusive collector pack series of Sour Brite Crawlers inspired by the hit Adult Swim series. The new collaboration features the dual-colored gummi worms Trolli is famous for paired with special, limited-edition packaging featuring Rick and Morty characters. The interstellar pack series will be available exclusively on Amazon starting August 15th for a limited time, ahead of the premiere of Season 6 of Rick and Morty on September 4th. Additionally, select packs will be available on GoPuff for a limited time in September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Loot’ Ending Explained: Here’s How Maya Rudolph’s Apple TV+ Comedy Ends
This post contains spoilers for Loot Season 1. Proceed with caution. Loot’s Season 1 finale was an emotional roller coaster full of hilarious highs and loathsome lows. The Apple TV+ comedy, partially inspired by Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott’s divorce, was created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. The duo worked with Loot star Maya Rudolph on their 2018 dramedy, Forever. So when it came time to cast their 2022 comedy, they knew they wanted Rudolph as their lead. Season 1 proved Rudolph was the perfect person for the job, and after that chaotic finale we can’t wait to see more. Season 1, Episode 10, “The...
Episode 15: Thirty Years of Tommy Bahama
Fresh off of celebrating its 30th anniversary, Tommy Bahama is ready for the next 30 years. In this episode, CEO Doug Wood is interviewed by WWD’s Jean Palmieri. Wood shares insights into the brand, it’s evolution and the role of the company’s restaurant business. [Editor’s Note: Please...
"Raising Kanan" Star Patina Miller Says We're Going to See Raq Sweat in Season 2: "Strap In For the Ride"
If there's one thing we learned from the first installment of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," it's to not mess with Raquel "Raq" Thomas, played by Patina Miller. As a drug queen-pin and Kanan Stark's (Mekai Curtis) mom, Raq will do whatever it takes to expand her empire and keep her family together, even though their bond has started to break down.
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Logan faces Gabby and Rachel with big admission on TheBachelorette
When Logan reveals to Gabby and Rachel that his feelings for one of them have changed and he's switched sides, things get messy for the women and all of the guys on The Bachelorette. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Miami return for new seasons, with new music and new drama in both cities. And Roswell, New Mexico star Michael Trevino directs the new episode, which finds Liz trapped in a mindscape in the Wild West — Trevino tells us about his inspirations for the episode, and reveals what he's been watching.
thecinemaholic.com
The Resort Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
It’s hard to pin Peacock’s ‘The Resort’ to any particular genre. The more it progresses and expands its narrative, the more complex the show becomes. Although it originally began as a garden-variety murder mystery, it has firmly embraced elements of magic realism by episode 5. ‘The Resort’ primarily has two timelines. In 2022, Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) arrive in Yucatán, Mexico, to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. It soon becomes apparent that they are carrying barely-restrained grief within themselves. While riding on an ATV, Emma has an accident one day and finds a 15-year-old flip phone in the jungle. She and Noah soon discover that the phone belonged to Sam Knowlston (Skyler Gisondo), who had been missing since December 2007, along with another tourist, Violet Thompson (Nina Bloomgarden). The narrative shifts back and forth between 2022 and 2007 as Emma and Noah try to find what happened to the two teenagers 15 years earlier.
Big Brother Recap: Which Houseguest Was Shown the Back Door in Week 5?
Big Brother 24‘s Daniel might not know the exact name of the Leftovers alliance, but he has correctly identified all seven houseguests that are in it. And yet, that information has barely helped him as he’s tried to wrangle enough votes to stay this week — a strategy that, bafflingly, involved talking about The Leftovers directly to one of its members, Joseph. OK, then! Let’s break down the events of Thursday’s eviction episode: THE STRATEGY | Following the veto meeting, Daniel is confident — as he should be, admittedly — that he’s sussed out the seven members of the house’s main alliance, which he...
A grisly discovery is made in first trailer for 'Raven's Hollow'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The first trailer was released on Tuesday for the upcoming horror film Raven's Hollow, based on an event in the life of Edgar Allan Poe. The trailer was exclusively released by Deadline before being uploaded to YouTube by Shudder, a horror-based indie streaming service that will be distributing the film.
Comments / 0