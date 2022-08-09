It’s hard to pin Peacock’s ‘The Resort’ to any particular genre. The more it progresses and expands its narrative, the more complex the show becomes. Although it originally began as a garden-variety murder mystery, it has firmly embraced elements of magic realism by episode 5. ‘The Resort’ primarily has two timelines. In 2022, Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) arrive in Yucatán, Mexico, to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. It soon becomes apparent that they are carrying barely-restrained grief within themselves. While riding on an ATV, Emma has an accident one day and finds a 15-year-old flip phone in the jungle. She and Noah soon discover that the phone belonged to Sam Knowlston (Skyler Gisondo), who had been missing since December 2007, along with another tourist, Violet Thompson (Nina Bloomgarden). The narrative shifts back and forth between 2022 and 2007 as Emma and Noah try to find what happened to the two teenagers 15 years earlier.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO