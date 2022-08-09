Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Chicago White Sox: Time, TV, starting pitchers for opener
Detroit Tigers (43-70) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-56) When: 7:10 p.m. Friday. Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
NBC Sports
Giants haunted by lack of effective bullpen arms vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO -- In the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night, Juan Soto doubled, Manny Machado singled and the Giants bullpen got busy in a hurry. On one mound was righty Yunior Marte, who has been optioned to Triple-A four times this year. On the other was lefty Alex Young, who has been in the organization for about three weeks. Long before Tyler Rogers gave up a walk-off homer, that was the latest sign that the staff is scrambling to get through the late innings of close games.
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
Padres beat Giants 13-7
The Padres defeated the Giants 13-7 on Wednesday, coming from behind to win the game and the series against their division rival. The Giants jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 3 innings.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott on Philadelphia bench Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Stott will take a seat following eight straight starts. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Stott's place. Sosa has a $2,100 salary on Tuesday and...
