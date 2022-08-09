ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Fortune

China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half

A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs

Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry
NPR

How The U.S. Gave Away Cutting-Edge Technology To China

Researchers at an American national laboratory spent years developing cutting-edge vanadium redox flow batteries. But now, a Chinese company is making those batteries in a factory in northeastern China. An investigation from NPR's Laura Sullivan and Northwest News Network's Courtney Flatt uses internal documents to tell the story of how...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up

CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB. Data on import and export prices for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET,...
STOCKS
Phys.org

Nanoscale fluid-phase changes revealed

Millions of barrels of oil are produced daily from shale reservoirs, yet a significant amount remains untouched, trapped in molecular-sized pores on a nanoscale. Current reservoir models can't predict oil behavior or recovery at this scale, so companies can't accurately estimate production amounts for financial investors. Texas A&M University researchers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PC Gamer

The best way to stress test a supercomputer is processing a supernova

Supercomputers don't use FurMark, you won't be surprised to learn. Imagine instead of sitting through the same boring old stress test software runs over and over again to test your new hardware, you could sit back and let your PC process radio telescope observations of dying stars. That's exactly what Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre in Australia has been doing with its newest machine, Setonix, in order to reveal one of the most breathtaking images of a supernova's remnants I've seen in all my years of stargazing.
COMPUTERS
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Reveal the Impacts of Supermarket Food Products on the Environment in UK and Ireland

The environmental impact of 57,000 supermarket food items in the UK and Ireland was examined by Oxford University research. The study, which was just published in the PNAS journal, discovered that several meat substitutes had an environmental impact that ranged from a fifth to less than a tenth of that of their meat-based counterparts, as per Energy Live News.
FOOD SAFETY
technologynetworks.com

Better Gas-Phase Biosensors Help Rapid Disease Detection

Scientists from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) introduce an easy method for manufacturing biosensors made from electrospun polymers. By embedding enzymes inside the polymer string, the enzymes were operational even in a dry state. These biosensors can be used to screen certain diseases, as well as to monitor environments for specific chemical compounds in the air.
SCIENCE

