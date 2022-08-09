Read full article on original website
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
Phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
‘One of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades’: Activist Ralph Nader urges regulators to recall Tesla’s self-driving technology
Ralph Nader changed vehicle safety standards in America forever. Now he’s going after Elon Musk and his automated cars.
Freethink
Transparent solar panels could soon turn windows into energy harvesters
Solar panels have shaken up the way we produce and consume electricity. By placing them on fields, walls, and rooftops, individual households and businesses can now generate their own power at relatively low costs — or even sell it to nearby power grids when their supply outpaces their consumption.
NPR
How The U.S. Gave Away Cutting-Edge Technology To China
Researchers at an American national laboratory spent years developing cutting-edge vanadium redox flow batteries. But now, a Chinese company is making those batteries in a factory in northeastern China. An investigation from NPR's Laura Sullivan and Northwest News Network's Courtney Flatt uses internal documents to tell the story of how...
CNBC
Japanese shipping giant to take part in tidal power project planned for Singapore
NYK says its involvement in the project will see it assess areas including storage and cost of power generation. The demonstration is being carried out by Singapore-owned business Bluenergy Solutions. Asia is already home to major facilities like South Korea's Sihwa Lake Tidal Power Plant, which started operations in 2011...
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
These 3 Stocks Have Been Paying a Dividend Longer Than Any Other Public Company
These passive-income powerhouses have doled out dividends for at least 140 consecutive years.
U.S. Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB. Data on import and export prices for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET,...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Develops Energy Portfolio That Could Efficiently Meet Energy Requirements in Africa by 2040
The foreseeable end of the cycle of oil, gas, and coal, which has also been generating a significant increase in greenhouse gases, is what causes the current energy crisis. The electricity demand is rising as Southern Africa's economy expands quickly. To effectively meet this demand, it will be necessary to...
Phys.org
Nanoscale fluid-phase changes revealed
Millions of barrels of oil are produced daily from shale reservoirs, yet a significant amount remains untouched, trapped in molecular-sized pores on a nanoscale. Current reservoir models can't predict oil behavior or recovery at this scale, so companies can't accurately estimate production amounts for financial investors. Texas A&M University researchers...
The best way to stress test a supercomputer is processing a supernova
Supercomputers don't use FurMark, you won't be surprised to learn. Imagine instead of sitting through the same boring old stress test software runs over and over again to test your new hardware, you could sit back and let your PC process radio telescope observations of dying stars. That's exactly what Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre in Australia has been doing with its newest machine, Setonix, in order to reveal one of the most breathtaking images of a supernova's remnants I've seen in all my years of stargazing.
Phys.org
Scientists improve the power output of triboelectric nanogenerators with carbon particles
Most of us have felt the shock from static electricity by touching a metallic object after putting on a sweater or walking across a carpet. This occurs as a result of charge build-up whenever two dissimilar materials (such as our body and the fabric) come in contact with each other.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Reveal the Impacts of Supermarket Food Products on the Environment in UK and Ireland
The environmental impact of 57,000 supermarket food items in the UK and Ireland was examined by Oxford University research. The study, which was just published in the PNAS journal, discovered that several meat substitutes had an environmental impact that ranged from a fifth to less than a tenth of that of their meat-based counterparts, as per Energy Live News.
technologynetworks.com
Better Gas-Phase Biosensors Help Rapid Disease Detection
Scientists from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) introduce an easy method for manufacturing biosensors made from electrospun polymers. By embedding enzymes inside the polymer string, the enzymes were operational even in a dry state. These biosensors can be used to screen certain diseases, as well as to monitor environments for specific chemical compounds in the air.
