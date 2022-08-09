Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
Post Malone Rakes In $200K While Playing Apex Legends For Charity
Click here to read the full article. Post Malone has made over $200,000 streaming Apex Legends for a good cause. The pop artist participated in the “Gaming for Love” four-day charity event where he took to his favorite battle royale and raised money for organizations such as Human Rights Watch, Project HOPE, United Way, and The Trevor Project. For his final stream on Sunday (July 24), the “Sunflower” singer created a 60-person tournament established through a private server. According to TMZ, the massive gaming tourney was a success as the artist legally known as Austin Richard Post received $76,026 in donations that night, ending the charity stream...
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
Apex Legends: Hunted Patch Notes: Weapon Balance, Legends, Map Changes
Respawn revealed the Apex Legends: Hunted patch notes. Set for an Aug. 9 release date, fans will have a full day to scour through the notes before the servers go live on Tuesday. Season 14 is bringing changes to King's Canyon, the original map for Apex Legends, and some balance changes to weapons.
The User Spent $100,000 On Diablo Immortal, But He Has No One To Battle In PVP Because H Has Become Too Powerful
A terrible situation happened in Diablo Immortal: a fan who had spent over $100,000 on the game and had upgraded it to the point where it was unplayable in PvP mode. If Blizzard Entertainment does not resolve the issue, the User known by the handle jtisallbusiness will seek legal counsel. Unfortunately, even after waiting for two to three days, the unfortunate guy can still not discover the perfect match. While the pumping system functions as it should, other users condemn the sad player’s acts while pointing out that he is solely responsible for them.
Bungie has announced a huge nerf to a big problem in Destiny 2, plus a bunch of exotic buffs
Next season Thunderlord will get Overload rounds? Please stop, I can only Thor so hard. Believe it or not, one of the joys of slavishly playing a live service game is that a big patch note post is treated with the reverence of the Dead Sea Scrolls 2 being hand-delivered to your door. And let me tell you, Bungie just dropped an absolute banger. Ahead of the launch of Season 18 on August 23rd, the developer has detailed a swathe of changes coming to Destiny 2's combat sandbox. There are buffs and nerfs to some of the most used (and abused) gear, plus granular changes to specific perks, including the addition of much needed anti-Champion functionality on four exotic weapons.
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
happygamer.com
Four Years Later, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Cancelled Mission Information Reveal
After four years, information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s canceled campaign has surfaced. This game is the only one in the series without a distinct single-player feature. According to Eurogamer, Reddit user Purpletoaster20 posted a thorough description of a “shared live service” campaign that would connect to...
Fortnite challenges Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 10: How to catch a Zero Point Fish
Fortnite challenges are back for another week in full force as Chapter 3 Season 3 marches on with no end in sight for the time being. This set of challenges pulls in a bit of everything from the season so far. You’ll be using a few of the new weapons, and some of the unvaulted items we’ve been treated to. They’re also a bit harder on average than most other weeks, so clearly, the game is expecting you to be a master at these things by now.
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities
Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
IGN
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wiki Guide
Spells are a mage's arsenal of magic and are used throughout the world of Skyrim. They can range from Lightning Bolts to Healing Hands all the way to raising corpses to fight for you. Spells come in many different varities as well, not only offering protection and defense, but also ways to help other attributes, including your smithing.
Fortnite back, Epic Games capitulates to Indonesia’s censorship laws
Fortnite is back in Indonesia after capitulating to the country’s censorship laws. Fortnite received a ban in the country of Indonesia recently due to its parent company, Epic Games, refusing to register with the country’s Ministry of Communication and Information. A new law in the country was passed so that should the government deem it necessary, they could force a company to remove obscene or offensive content from their respective platforms.
NME
‘Apex Legends’ Season 14 has snuck in a ‘Titanfall 2’ cameo
Apex Legends’ recent Season 14 update appears to have a sly reference to another Respawn Entertainment game, Titanfall 2. Whilst likely nothing major, it’s interesting to see as the new lobby in Apex Legends has a silhouetted figure in the background, which Twitter user KralRindo managed to find, showing off in the video below (via The Loadout).
WhosImmortal Reveals Warzone LMG That's 'Outgunning Everything'
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is a new contender to be the top long-range option to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. As many in the community might recall, it hasn't been long since the UGM-8 first...
ComicBook
Apex Legends Breaks Record During Season 14 Launch
Apex Legends kicked off its newest season just this week and already has something to boast about. Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game just broke its record of peak concurrent players on Steam alongside the launch of Season 14. A total of 510,286 players popped into Apex Legends at one point on Tuesday to see what all the fuss was about, and while that number has naturally dropped since then, it's evident there's a lot of interest in the current season.
happygamer.com
The Most Recent Gameplay Clip For Kirby’s Dream Buffet On The Nintendo Switch Has Made It Clear That The Game’s Release Date Is August 17
Nintendo disclosed Kirby’s Dream Buffet’s release date in the game’s most recent video, and it’s coming much sooner than you would have anticipated. With Kirby being forced to consume desserts to his heart’s delight after being shrunk down by the Dream Fork, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a Nintendo Switch exclusive with a multiplayer focus.
Overwatch Will Stop Using Paid Loot Boxes As The Sequel Draws Nearer After Its Final Anniversary Event
The third and final Anniversary Remix event for Overwatch will begin on Tuesday. It will offer veteran players of Blizzard’s hero shooter new skins and the option to go through some of the game’s previously-expired game types. Unfortunately, loot box sales in the game will also end due...
Beginning This Month, Overwatch Will No Longer Offer Loot Boxes
Valve is to be credited for the creation of premium loot boxes in PC gaming, but the idea didn’t really take off until Overwatch made box opening enjoyable, fashionable, and occasionally free in 2016. Overwatch is one of the very few well-known games still promoting expansion packs six years...
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
dotesports.com
What does ADS mean in Call of Duty?
Call of Duty has many acronyms associated with the game that many hardcore fans will recognize. From NS (nice shot) to HS (headshot), a lot of slang and acronyms have been used to make it easier for players to communicate. To be a member of any Call of Duty esports...
