A £44 Billion Hole in the UK Public Sector (Audio)
UK government departments need £44bn to offset the impact of inflation according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The think tank said rampant price rises are expected to wipe out more than 40% of the planned real-terms increase in funding for public services over the next three years. IFS economist Ben Zaranko who told Alex Webb and Stephen Carroll on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe that schools & hospitals will suffer if money isn't found to fill the gap.
Nikola CEO Russell Plans to Depart, Replaced by Insider Lohscheller
Nikola Corp. said Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell will step down at the end of the year and be replaced by an executive who joined the electric-truck maker earlier this year. Russell will remain on the board following his Jan. 1 departure, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Michael...
Food Prices in US Surge Most Since 1979, Keeping Cost of Living High
Food prices in the US soared in July, keeping the cost of living painfully high even as lower gasoline costs offered some relief to consumers. Overall food prices climbed 10.9% from a year earlier, the biggest increase since 1979, according to data published by the Labor Department on Wednesday. Several essentials like cereal and certain dairy products posted record year-over-year rises.
Rivian Leads EV Slump After Investors Shun Money Losers
Even a breakthrough US climate bill designed to encourage sales of electric cars has failed to revive investor interest in Rivian Automotive Inc., as the risk-hungry traders who catapulted its shares to dizzying heights last year shun companies for whom profitability is still years away. In a year that has...
Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas
Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast. Although natural gas exports from Mexico are today non-existent, seeing as it produces too...
Lucid Says Saudi PIF Was Supportive as Supply Crunch Hit
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Top shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an official at the carmaker said on Thursday.
Median Price of US Home is Now More Than $400,000
It’s harder than ever to afford a home in the US, with higher mortgage rates claiming a bigger share of incomes and prices still rising at double-digit rates across most of the country. The monthly bill on a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment jumped to...
Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies
South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Korean trade ministry officials met with Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution...
Peloton to Cut 800 Jobs, Hike Prices and Shut Stores in Sweeping Overhaul
Peloton Interactive Inc. will embark on a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting nearly 800 jobs, raising prices for its Bike+ and Tread machines, and outsourcing functions such as equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The changes, which the company disclosed Friday in a memo to employees, also include...
Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market
Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.
Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline
Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
Wall Street Cheered N.Y. Times Subscribers. Now It Wants Profits
For years, Wall Street rewarded the New York Times Co. with an ever-rising stock price as it continued to introduce new subscription services and sign up online customers. Now, an activist investor is urging the company to raise prices and wring more profits from a lineup of services that includes games, recipes, sports and product reviews, as well as its flagship newspaper.
Baking, Markets, And The Fed
Christopher McGratty, Head of US Banking Research at KBW, a Stifel company, discusses how another rate hike could be a tipping point for banks. Lizzie Evans, Managing Partner at Evans May Wealth, talks about investment strategies and markets in 2022. Vince Cignarella, Global Macro Strategist with BBG News, joins the show to discuss his stance on the Fed and why he doesn't believe they should be as hawkish in curbing inflation. Hugh Johnson, Chairman and Chief Economist of Hugh Johnson Economics, joins the show to discuss the economy after softer-than-expected inflation data came out this week. Daphne Zohar, founder and CEO of drug developer PureTech Health, joins the show to discuss the industry, big pharma, and her experience founding a drug developing company. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.
Freddie Mac US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Rises to 5.22%
30-year fixed mortgage rate for week ending today rose to 5.22% from 4.99%, Freddie Mac data show. 15-year rate avg 4.59%, up from 4.26% a week earlier. 5/1-year ARM rate avg 4.43%, up from 4.25% a week earlier. "The 30-year fixed-rate went back up to well over five percent this...
Exxon Renews Nigeria Deep-Water Oil Licenses and Contracts
Exxon Mobil Corp. renewed two deep-water leases in Nigeria for 20 years, among the first permits granted under the country’s new oil and gas law. The US energy giant extended its rights over two oil blocks at a ceremony on Friday in the West African country’s capital, Abuja. It also renewed production-sharing contracts with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., it said on its Twitter account.
China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat
Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses. China Life Insurance Co., PetroChina Co. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. all disclosed their intentions to...
Russia Diesel Flows Seen Falling Just as Rhine Chaos Hits Europe
Shipments of diesel-type fuel from former Soviet Union countries are forecast to ease this month, potentially complicating an already chaotic supply picture in Europe. Exports of gasoil and diesel from the region are expected to drop 4% in August from a month earlier, according to seaborne oil trade analytics firm Petro-Logistics SA. Much -- if not all -- of the supply will originate from Russia, a major provider of such fuels, particularly to Europe.
OPEC Sees Global Oil Market Tipping Into Surplus This Quarter
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. OPEC expects global oil markets to tip into surplus this quarter as it downgraded the outlook for demand and bolstered estimates for rival supplies.
Centurium-Backed Taibang Picks CICC, JPMorgan for HK IPO, Sources Say
Taibang Biologic Group, a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical product maker, has chosen banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter. The Beijing-based company, which was previously known as China Biologic Products Holdings and was listed in New York until 2021, is working with China...
Cash-Strapped Nigeria Implements 5% Tax on Mobile Services
Nigeria, Africa’s biggest wireless market, is moving ahead with a proposed 5% tax on voice calls, mobile data and text messages to tackle a mounting fiscal crisis. Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced the implementation of the tax, delayed since last year, in an emailed statement that highlighted the government’s strained financial picture. As of April, Africa’s biggest crude producer spends more on debt servicing than it brings in revenue.
