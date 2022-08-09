Christopher McGratty, Head of US Banking Research at KBW, a Stifel company, discusses how another rate hike could be a tipping point for banks. Lizzie Evans, Managing Partner at Evans May Wealth, talks about investment strategies and markets in 2022. Vince Cignarella, Global Macro Strategist with BBG News, joins the show to discuss his stance on the Fed and why he doesn't believe they should be as hawkish in curbing inflation. Hugh Johnson, Chairman and Chief Economist of Hugh Johnson Economics, joins the show to discuss the economy after softer-than-expected inflation data came out this week. Daphne Zohar, founder and CEO of drug developer PureTech Health, joins the show to discuss the industry, big pharma, and her experience founding a drug developing company. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO