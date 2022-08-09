Read full article on original website
‘Highly invasive’ spotted lanternfly finally lands in Michigan
PONTIAC, MI — It was probably inevitable. The invasive spotted lanternfly, a winged pest that likes to feast on the vines of fruit crops, particularly grapes, was found in Oakland County last week. Officials aren’t exactly where they came from, but said several egg masses were found in Pontiac...
$200M in aid available for Michigan child care providers
A third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program will distribute nearly $200 million to keep providers in business and lower costs for families. The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant available to approximately 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers to be used to support operational expenses.
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
Super PAC backing Tudor Dixon hides its origins despite disclosing donors
On May 22, in a small ballroom at a Marriott hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Tudor Dixon attended one of the most important events of her primary campaign. She made freewheeling speech in front of a small audience and a film crew. That footage became the basis for political ads that the event’s super PAC host, Michigan Families United, would spend more than $2.5 million to air before the primary, according to ad tracking totals provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
Outraged rally crowd demands ‘shut down’ of Huron River polluter
MILFORD — Activists turned out in force on Wednesday to castigate a Wixom auto supplier responsible for overwhelming the city wastewater system with a toxic chemical release that sparked a ‘no contact’ advisory with the Huron River. The crowd at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford was angry...
Are you eligible free or low-cost child care? 40% of Michigan families are.
LANSING, MI – More than 150,000 Michigan families are eligible for free or low-cost child care through a $1.4 billion investment made last year to expand affordable child care. Under the bipartisan expansion, families with two kids earning up to $55,000 may qualify for help. The Michigan Department of...
Michigan AG Nessel attacks Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in court brief
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is throwing her support behind a legal fight against a controversial Florida law that has gained national attention for its alleged discrimination against LGBTQ people. Nessel and 15 other Democratic state attorneys general have submitted an amicus brief in support of a federal lawsuit challenging...
Michigan invests $6M to help college students overcome barriers
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan is investing $6 million in new grant funding to help community college students overcome barriers they may face while earning their degrees such as access to internet, childcare and transportation. Students enrolled in the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs, which provide free...
Michigan’s weekend weather: Rainy day in one large area, not rainy the next day
The weekend weather data is fairly consistent now, and I can tell you what the weather should do. There will be a large area of rain with occasional thunderstorms moving from northwest to southeast across the U.P. into about the southwest half of Lower Michigan. This area of rain will get the southwest half of Lower Michigan wet starting Saturday morning and lasting into Saturday afternoon. After the concentrated area of rain moves south of Michigan, stray showers will linger into early Sunday morning.
DNR: Online harvest reporting now required for successful deer hunters in 2022
Starting with the fall 2022 deer seasons, online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced today. The move comes after last year’s testing of the DNR’s new reporting system, in which nearly 7,000 deer hunters voluntarily reported their...
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
August weather in Michigan? Here’s how it normally goes
August is mostly a summery month here in Michigan, with hints of fall. Here’s a quick look at what the long-term averages show happens to our weather through August. The highest average high temperature occurred around July 19. From the highest average temperature in late July to the beginning of August, we lost one degree on our average high temperature. Now the loss of heating capability from the sun accelerates some in August.
Michigan reports 16,137 new COVID cases, 137 new deaths
Health officials identified 16,137 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last week, which is less than half of the previous week’s total. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 137 COVID deaths from the last week. The state reports new cases and deaths once per week, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
Michigan hill being turned into giant Slip ‘N Slide for one day only this weekend
JENISON, MI - You can zip down a giant Slip “N Slide, of sorts, as many times as you want this weekend for just $1. The annual “Saturday Slip ‘N Slide” is back for 2022 after being cancelled the last two years due to COVID. The...
Michigan marijuana industry ‘shocked’ by plan to move licensing director
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo is moving to a new position after nearly three years spearheading the creation of the state’s legalized commercial marijuana industry. The reason for the move hasn’t been disclosed. The transfer “shocked and disappointed” members of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association,...
Half of Michiganders hesitant to vote for candidates who downplayed Jan. 6 riot
Roughly 52% of Michiganders say they would be less likely to vote for a candidate that downplayed the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol or opposed Congress’ work in investigating it. That’s according to data released by the Defend Democracy Project, which also indicated both...
Sen. Dale Zorn won Michigan’s 34th House district by 7 votes. His opponent wants a recount.
Though Sen. Dale Zorn took home a win in the 34th House district Republican primary on Aug. 2, it remains to be seen if the lawmaker will be able to keep his victory in the coming weeks. Zorn, R-Onsted, won his primary election against former firefighter and paramedic Ryan Rank...
Why boosted people are catching COVID more often now
From mid-October to mid-December 2021, unvaccinated Michiganders were 12 times more likely to catch COVID than boosted people and 69 times more likely to die from COVID. But since January, boosted people aren’t as sheltered from the virus, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Letter from the Editor: Orange barrels as a campaign ad? Election season is definitely here
Michigan’s primary election earlier this month showed that politics is not only about ideas and policy and money-raising and dealmaking. It’s about people and personality – and power and payback. A couple big names – Levin and Meijer – went down to defeat. Another big name –...
More free COVID tests available for Michiganders
Michiganders have another chance to access free at-home COVID-19 tests. The Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, is providing 180,000 self-administered tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state. Residents can request tests through the end of August through AccessCovidTests.org or by calling...
