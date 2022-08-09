Read full article on original website
Family plans vigil at site of deadly LA crash in Windsor Hills
The family of a woman who was killed and burned beyond recognition in last week’s horrific crash in Windsor Hills that also left five other people dead will hold a candlelight vigil at the site Thursday evening. Relatives of Nathesia Lewis, 43, plan to gather at La Brea and...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID last two victims of deadly Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have released the names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection who have been identified by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble....
mynewsla.com
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
NBC Los Angeles
All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection
Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
Santa Monica Mirror
Body Found Near Santa Monica Beach
A woman was found dead near the beach in Santa Monica this week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers and SMFD personnel responded to a report of a person down on the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk, near beach restroom 26. “Officers...
Detectives Seek Couple Seen Leaving Murder Scene
Sheriff's homicide detectives are seeking the public's help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterrey Park.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Automotive Business in Vermont Square Area of Los Angeles
A fire at an automotive tire shop in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles Friday was quickly extinguished by firefighters, and no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 4700 block of South Western Avenue at 6:55 a.m. doused the flames in about 25 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.
A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
Burning body found hanging from a tree in LA park
The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling. A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost. Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 […]
SUV flies off 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale, crashes into building
An SUV flew off the 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale and crashed into a building, authorities say.
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
orangecountytribune.com
Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH
A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
Canyon News
Homicide Suspect Lamont Horton Arrested
SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that transpired on Thursday, August 11. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that at approximately 10:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call of unknown trouble at a residence of a multi-family apartment complex in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd.
foxla.com
Anne Heche under investigation for felony DUI: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Anne Heche is under investigation for felony DUI after a victim came forward with injuries following Friday's crash in Mar Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials said initially there were no reported injuries in connection with the crash. However, LAPD "later learned that there...
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
L.A. Weekly
Michelle Yaccuzio Dead after Pedestrian Crash on 91 Freeway [Compton, CA]
Woman Struck and Killed by Vehicle near Central Avenue. The incident happened at around 12:16 a.m. when a person contacted the California Highway Patrol to report that they had struck another person on the westbound Gardena Freeway near Central Avenue. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of the accident...
Innocent man babysitting 4-month-old grandson struck by gunfire during Arcadia standoff, son says
An innocent grandfather who was babysitting his 4-month-old grandson Wednesday evening was inadvertently shot when a gunman opened fire during a standoff with police in Arcadia.
foxla.com
Reward extended for info on shooting death of Pasadena teen Iran Moreno
PASADENA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday the extension of a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old Iran Moreno in Pasadena. Moreno was playing video games on Nov. 20, 2021 in his own...
CBS News
New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police
The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park
One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
