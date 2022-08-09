ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View Park-windsor Hills, CA

Santa Monica Mirror

Body Found Near Santa Monica Beach

A woman was found dead near the beach in Santa Monica this week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers and SMFD personnel responded to a report of a person down on the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk, near beach restroom 26. “Officers...
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Automotive Business in Vermont Square Area of Los Angeles

A fire at an automotive tire shop in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles Friday was quickly extinguished by firefighters, and no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 4700 block of South Western Avenue at 6:55 a.m. doused the flames in about 25 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
WTRF- 7News

Burning body found hanging from a tree in LA park

The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling. A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost. Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH

A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Canyon News

Homicide Suspect Lamont Horton Arrested

SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that transpired on Thursday, August 11. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that at approximately 10:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call of unknown trouble at a residence of a multi-family apartment complex in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Anne Heche under investigation for felony DUI: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Anne Heche is under investigation for felony DUI after a victim came forward with injuries following Friday's crash in Mar Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials said initially there were no reported injuries in connection with the crash. However, LAPD "later learned that there...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michelle Yaccuzio Dead after Pedestrian Crash on 91 Freeway [Compton, CA]

Woman Struck and Killed by Vehicle near Central Avenue. The incident happened at around 12:16 a.m. when a person contacted the California Highway Patrol to report that they had struck another person on the westbound Gardena Freeway near Central Avenue. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of the accident...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Reward extended for info on shooting death of Pasadena teen Iran Moreno

PASADENA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday the extension of a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old Iran Moreno in Pasadena. Moreno was playing video games on Nov. 20, 2021 in his own...
PASADENA, CA
CBS News

New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police

The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
MALIBU, CA

