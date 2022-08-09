ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Alabama leads for Edric Hill

Kansas City (Mo.) North defensive lineman Edric Hill announced his top schools on Tuesday night, naming Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. But following a recent expert prediction from BamaInsider's Andrew Bone, it's the Crimson Tide who are trending in a big way to land him. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) now gives Alabama an 89.6 percent chance of securing his commitment, which Hill tweeted would be coming "soon."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
Tutu Atwell
Person
Tyler Davis
On3.com

Clemson has three of top 30 ranked freaks in college football

Clemson has a loaded defense entering the 2022 season that is as talented as any in college football. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman released his College Football Freaks list for 2022 on Wednesday, and it's no surprise that three Clemson defenders are ranked in the top 30. Feldman has...
CLEMSON, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg High School football QB Raheim Jeter finds new perspective after being shot

SPARTANBURG — That day sometimes replays in the Jeter family's mind. Raheim Jeter was shot on Feb. 18, 2022 – almost seven months to the day before he and his teammates will begin their season against Langston Hughes (Ga.) at the Freedom Bowl on Aug. 20 in Milton, Georgia. The day is a scary one, when Jeter, a three-star prospect (per 247Sports composite) and the No. 2 player on the Upstate Dandy Dozen list was shot in the leg in what was called a "road rage incident."
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Spun

Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football

Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
