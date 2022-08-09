SPARTANBURG — That day sometimes replays in the Jeter family's mind. Raheim Jeter was shot on Feb. 18, 2022 – almost seven months to the day before he and his teammates will begin their season against Langston Hughes (Ga.) at the Freedom Bowl on Aug. 20 in Milton, Georgia. The day is a scary one, when Jeter, a three-star prospect (per 247Sports composite) and the No. 2 player on the Upstate Dandy Dozen list was shot in the leg in what was called a "road rage incident."

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO