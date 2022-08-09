Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears
Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Alabama leads for Edric Hill
Kansas City (Mo.) North defensive lineman Edric Hill announced his top schools on Tuesday night, naming Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. But following a recent expert prediction from BamaInsider’s Andrew Bone, it’s the Crimson Tide who are trending in a big way to land him. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) now gives Alabama an 89.6 percent chance of securing his commitment, which Hill tweeted would be coming “soon.”
Five-star WR Hykeem Williams down to six, sets commitment date
2023 Fort Lauderdal (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is down to six schools and has a commitment date of Sept. 23. In addition to Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Alabama remain involved in the five-star’s recruitment, with a decision just weeks away. Williams made...
Penn State recruit blames NIL for decommitments; Elite DL Tomarrion Parker becomes latest departure
The Penn State Nittany Lions have the nation's No. 10 2023 recruiting class. That's the good news. The bad news is that James Franklin's program has suffered five decommitments this cycle, including four this summer. The latest came Tuesday when Central High School (Alabama) star Tomarrion Parker, ...
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear
Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule for 2022 Season Announced
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while there's the AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll, the one that really matters is the College Football Playoff. Here's a look at the CFP committee's schedule for releasing the 2022 rankings. College Football Playoff Rankings ...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school
On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings listed Mann as a three-star...
Clemson has three of top 30 ranked freaks in college football
Clemson has a loaded defense entering the 2022 season that is as talented as any in college football. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman released his College Football Freaks list for 2022 on Wednesday, and it’s no surprise that three Clemson defenders are ranked in the top 30. Feldman has...
Spartanburg High School football QB Raheim Jeter finds new perspective after being shot
SPARTANBURG — That day sometimes replays in the Jeter family's mind. Raheim Jeter was shot on Feb. 18, 2022 – almost seven months to the day before he and his teammates will begin their season against Langston Hughes (Ga.) at the Freedom Bowl on Aug. 20 in Milton, Georgia. The day is a scary one, when Jeter, a three-star prospect (per 247Sports composite) and the No. 2 player on the Upstate Dandy Dozen list was shot in the leg in what was called a "road rage incident."
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks make final cut for coveted hometown play-making point guard
MiLaysia Fulwiley was offered by USC as a seventh-grader. Now a senior, the five-star guard has led Keenan High School to four state championships.
ESPN computer predicts which college football teams will go undefeated
Watching a team go undefeated in college football is something we've seen with some regularity over the course of the 21st century. So far, 19 teams have run the table since 2000, with Alabama being the most recent, going 13-0 in 2020 en route to a College Football Playoff national title. But ...
Oklahoma State Cowboys best college football team in state for 2022, per CBS Sports
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best in all of college football. Despite the all-time series being lopsided in favor of the Sooners, the Cowboys currently hold the bragging rights after a thrilling 37-33 victory in the regular season finale last November.
Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football
Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
South Carolina women's basketball: Milaysia Fulwiley names top five
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. 2023 point guard Milaysia Fulwiley announced her five finalists and South Carolina made the list. The Gamecocks are joined by Ole Miss, Miami, Florida, and Louisville.
Legacy Early College’s basketball star recruit, Coen Carr, is heading north
Tuesday afternoon, Coen Carr, a four-star basketball recruit and the No. 57 player nationally, according to the 247Sports.com composite database, announced his college decision via social media – the Lion’s senior forward will be playing for Tom Izzo and Michigan State in college. Carr made his way to...
CBS Sports
Texas football recruiting: Four-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. commits, Longhorns move up to No. 3 in rankings
Texas added one of the most talented offensive players left on the board in the 2023 recruiting class, as four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. committed to the Longhorns live on Wednesday. Baxter, a rising senior at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida, picked Texas over Florida, Miami and Texas A&M.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections 2022: Ohio State delivers on preseason hype with return to playoff
It's early August, which means it's time to get ready for college football! It's also time for preseason bowl projections, and when it comes to the College Football Playoff, expect some familiar names. So as not to ruin a tradition, again this season the projected No. 1 seed is Alabama....
ACC Coaches Hot Seat: Two red-hot seats, three worth monitoring according to Pete Thamel, ESPN
ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel broke down the hottest hot seats for coaches around the country this week. The list, topped by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, includes five coaches in the ACC. “History says (the post-2022 season carousel) will be slower, as the 30 changes following the 2021...
