Danville school leaders say they filled most of the vacancies created by summer turnover. But there are still a few positions to fill as they begin the 2022-2023 school year. At one point the school system’s Human Resources Division reported 60 vacant positions. Some were newly created and others were existing positions left vacant. Assistant Superintendent Natalie Halloran told the School Board Thursday that only a small handful remain. “For the few remaining vacancies we will open the year with certified staffer in the classrooms, so all students will have a certified teacher in front of them,” Halloran said.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO