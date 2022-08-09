Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office happy to increase safety in schools with new SRO grant
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, school resource officers will be in elementary schools in Franklin County. The Franklin County School Board announced the grant at their monthly meeting on Monday. “About four years ago, the state provided a grant around $35 million toward a lot of...
WSET
'New faces:' Franklin Co. elementary students meet new school resource officer
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Franklin County administrators excitedly welcomed students back to school as they got dropped off by parents and school buses. Franklin County Schools said things will look different for students who've been at the school for the last two years. Students previously had...
WSET
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence near Roanoke Co. elementary school
A number of police officers are currently gathered near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County. We're still working to learn more about this incident, but WFXR News' Kara Thompson was live as the situation unfolded.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville schools open with handful of vacancies
Danville school leaders say they filled most of the vacancies created by summer turnover. But there are still a few positions to fill as they begin the 2022-2023 school year. At one point the school system’s Human Resources Division reported 60 vacant positions. Some were newly created and others were existing positions left vacant. Assistant Superintendent Natalie Halloran told the School Board Thursday that only a small handful remain. “For the few remaining vacancies we will open the year with certified staffer in the classrooms, so all students will have a certified teacher in front of them,” Halloran said.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Schools ready to welcome students back
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday morning, students will once again roam the Franklin County Public Schools halls. Like many school systems across southwest Virginia, FCPS used the summer to bring in new teachers for the school year. “We’ve hired 80 new staff for the upcoming year. We are super...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. All the squad’s members are on suspension. Officials have not filed any charges. In a statement, Roanoke County’s public information...
wfxrtv.com
Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
WSLS
Roanoke City schools ready to return to the classroom despite staffing shortages
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public Schools School Board heard updates on staffing during their last meeting before the school year begins. Since January, the school system has hired 179 teaching positions for the upcoming school year, leaving 29 positions still open, with 12 of those still pending.
WSLS
12 schools in Bedford County offering students free meals this year
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Students at select schools in Bedford County will be getting free meals this school year thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program. School officials say more than 10 schools met the criteria for the program based on their economically disadvantaged status, which includes:
WSLS
Impact of Radford City schools delayed start date on parents, teachers
RADFORD, Va. – What do you do when you’re a working parent and suddenly have to find two weeks of supervision for your child? That’s the reality for some parents in Radford. The 2022-2023 school year will start two weeks later than planned and was announced a...
wfxrtv.com
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
pcpatriot.com
School-based health clinic at PCHS a ‘done deal’
Plans to establish a school-based health clinic at Pulaski County High School are a done deal, according to school board chairman Dr. Paige Cash. That news did not sit well with one parent at Tuesday’s school board meeting, who said others in the community also are not pleased with plans for a school-based health clinic.
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A father and two children were taken to a hospital after a crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning. One of the children has been released. Police say the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. near the 6000 block of Merriman Rd. A man was driving an...
WSLS
Henry Co. starts school year with substitutes, as they look to fill openings
HENRY Co., Va. – Seven substitutes will start the year as Henry County Public Schools looks to fill open positions when students head back to class Wednesday, August 10. School spokesperson Monica Hatchett says the following positions are open:. Teachers - 7 - “We will have substitutes in place...
Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
whee.net
City schools begin new year
Martinsville City Schools began their school year yesterday with little fanfare. School officials said everything ran smoothly. Patrick County Schools start back on Wednesday and Henry County Schools are slated to begin on Monday.
WDBJ7.com
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Man receives eight years for DUI crash
A Bedford County man was given an eight-year prison sentence last week after being convicted for his role in a crash last fall in Moneta that injured a couple and their three-week-old newborn. Brandon Bateman, a 36-year-old Goodview resident, was under the influence of alcohol on the evening of Saturday,...
