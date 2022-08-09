ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, VA
Traffic
Franklin County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
Franklin County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
County
Franklin County, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville schools open with handful of vacancies

Danville school leaders say they filled most of the vacancies created by summer turnover. But there are still a few positions to fill as they begin the 2022-2023 school year. At one point the school system’s Human Resources Division reported 60 vacant positions. Some were newly created and others were existing positions left vacant. Assistant Superintendent Natalie Halloran told the School Board Thursday that only a small handful remain. “For the few remaining vacancies we will open the year with certified staffer in the classrooms, so all students will have a certified teacher in front of them,” Halloran said.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County Public Schools ready to welcome students back

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday morning, students will once again roam the Franklin County Public Schools halls. Like many school systems across southwest Virginia, FCPS used the summer to bring in new teachers for the school year. “We’ve hired 80 new staff for the upcoming year. We are super...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Franklin Co#Commonwealth
WSLS

12 schools in Bedford County offering students free meals this year

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Students at select schools in Bedford County will be getting free meals this school year thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program. School officials say more than 10 schools met the criteria for the program based on their economically disadvantaged status, which includes:
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

School-based health clinic at PCHS a ‘done deal’

Plans to establish a school-based health clinic at Pulaski County High School are a done deal, according to school board chairman Dr. Paige Cash. That news did not sit well with one parent at Tuesday’s school board meeting, who said others in the community also are not pleased with plans for a school-based health clinic.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A father and two children were taken to a hospital after a crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning. One of the children has been released. Police say the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. near the 6000 block of Merriman Rd. A man was driving an...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Henry Co. starts school year with substitutes, as they look to fill openings

HENRY Co., Va. – Seven substitutes will start the year as Henry County Public Schools looks to fill open positions when students head back to class Wednesday, August 10. School spokesperson Monica Hatchett says the following positions are open:. Teachers - 7 - “We will have substitutes in place...
WFXR

Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
whee.net

City schools begin new year

Martinsville City Schools began their school year yesterday with little fanfare. School officials said everything ran smoothly. Patrick County Schools start back on Wednesday and Henry County Schools are slated to begin on Monday.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
RADFORD, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Man receives eight years for DUI crash

A Bedford County man was given an eight-year prison sentence last week after being convicted for his role in a crash last fall in Moneta that injured a couple and their three-week-old newborn. Brandon Bateman, a 36-year-old Goodview resident, was under the influence of alcohol on the evening of Saturday,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy