Bucks County, PA

Telford-Based Nut Butter Company Offers a Wide Variety of Fun Flavors

BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

The Telford-based company makes several nut butters with unique flavors.Image via Nutty Novelties

A Telford-based nut butter company is celebrating 10 years of fun favors for residents of Bucks County and beyond. Justin Backer wrote about the local food company for WFMZ 69 News.

Nutty Novelties was started in 2012 by brothers Caleb and Jesse Mangum. Beginning with about seven different flavored nut butters, the brothers have increased their selection to 18 flavors in the past decade and sell about 150,000 jars a year.

Specializing in all-natural peanut butters, the company also has almond, pistachio, walnut, and cashew-based butters. With this section comes an array of unique flavors, including white chocolate, habanero, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, dark chocolate, and cappuccino, to name a few.

“We’re taking about 2,000 pounds of peanuts a week,” said Mangum. “If I have one big secret, it’s freshness.”

As the years Brough more success to the company, the Magnum brothers have increased their staff, adding 15 part-time employees to their operation.

Their tasty spreads can be found in supermarkets and farmers markets around the area. Those who are looking to stock up on all the flavors can also order them on their website and Amazon.

Read more about the local company making all-natural peanut butter at WFMZ 69 News.

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

 https://bucksco.today/

