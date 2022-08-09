Read full article on original website
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal
The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff
In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
'It's Toxic!' Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Explains Quitting Twitter
“I used to be on Twitter a lot, but I’m in camp,'' Diggs said. I’m trying to focus. I’m trying to lock in and just be better every day.”
49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With NFL’s Hat Rules
The San Francisco head coach has a “beef” with the league.
Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News
During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission
Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
Baker Mayfield Distancing Himself In Competition: NFL World Reacts
Baker Mayfield entered Carolina Panthers training camp having to play catch up. The former No. 1 overall pick had just been traded to his new team, and now had to learn a new offense. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold, Carolina's primary starter last season, had the last several months to familiarize himself with the scheme.
John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale
John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
College Football Analyst Names Season's Biggest Potential Upset
At least one member of the college football media has Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on upset alert. On Tuesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford listed his biggest potential upsets of the 2022 season based on roster, time of game and where it lands on the schedule. And while there are...
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Browns' Deshaun Watson to start preseason opener at Jaguars unless he's immediately suspended
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will participate in an NFL game on Friday night for the first time in over a year if he's still available to do so at that time. Per Anthony Poisal of the Browns' website, Watson is scheduled to start Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. The three-time Pro Bowl selection didn't play in a single game with the Houston Texans during the 2021 campaign following an offseason trade request and was sent to the Browns in March via a blockbuster deal.
Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Former Browns 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed former first-round pick Danny Shelton to strengthen their defensive line depth ahead of the 2022 season. Shelton was selected by the Browns with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft. After three lackluster seasons in Cleveland, the former Washington standout bounced around the league with the Patriots, Lions and most recently the New York Giants.
