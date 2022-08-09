ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Which restaurants serve a great brunch in Greenville, SC?

Who doesn’t love brunch? Even just the mention of “brunch” puts a smile on my face. Finding a good restaurant that serves brunch in Greenville isn’t hard—there are plenty of options. However, it might be hard to narrow down your options because there are so many great choices. So we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Greenville, SC brunch spots (and thrown in some Greer, Travelers Rest, and other nearby locations) to help you choose one the next time you want that mid-morning breakfast-lunch meal.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Mauldin, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Business
Greenville, SC
Real Estate
Spartanburg, SC
Real Estate
City
Simpsonville, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Greer, SC
Simpsonville, SC
Business
City
Easley, SC
Simpsonville, SC
Real Estate
Greenville, SC
Business
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Art#Advanced Manufacturing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Gsa Daily#Kds Properties#Brp Investments Llc#N E Main St#Hp2 Realty Llc#Erchonia Corp#Blue Wall Partnership Llc#Coldwell Banker#Mtc Federal Credit Union#Spinefit Chiropractic#Pintail Capital Partners
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson killed all the fish in the lake and it will be closed until summer 2024. According to DNR, the draining incident occurred as the dam and water control structure...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ctemag.com

Spartanburg Steel automates five-press tandem line

Spartanburg Steel Products Inc. in Spartanburg, S.C., manufactures pressed metal parts, components, and complex assemblies mainly for cars, trucks, and agricultural machinery. Among their customers are several well-known companies operating on the global market. To meet its customer's needs, and improve safety, make manufacturing more efficient, shorten cycle times and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg woman still missing three years later

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than three years after she vanished with only a mysterious note left behind, Regina Orozco’s disappearance is getting new attention after being featured on a podcast. Regina disappeared on January 18, 2019 with nothing more than the clothes on her back. She walked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

'Dangerous' Spartanburg County intersection now a roundabout

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The work to improve a Spartanburg County intersection that county officials said was one of the most dangerous in the county is almost complete. Scottie Blackwell, with Spartanburg County, said statistics show the Woods Chapel Road and Victor Hill Road intersection in Duncan was one of the most dangerous in the country.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $200,000 lottery win. “I screamed,” she told lottery officials. The winning Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she could not believe […]
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites

Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference

Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to stay closed to cars. Updated: 2 hours...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools announce COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Greenville County Schools released information about their COVID-19 protocols ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Below is a breakdown of the new protocols based on guidelines from the Department of Health and Environmental Control:. DHEC now requires school districts to report when a...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy