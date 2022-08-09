ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Daily

10 Twin Cities events to attend this August

If you’ve experienced a summer in the Twin Cities, however fleeting they may be, it’s hard to deny the sort of Midwestern magic that accompanies them. From the fireworks of the Stone Arch Bridge Festival to an evening ride on the Betty Danger’s ferris wheel, there’s a multitude of experiences that embody that summer experience. Cap off your summer at one of these events.
LIFESTYLE
thriftyminnesota.com

Irish Fair of Minnesota Ticket Giveaway

“Irish or no, you’ll have fun if you go!” The Irish Fair of Minnesota is back at Harriet Island in St. Paul this weekend! This 3-day celebration of all things Irish will take place from August 12 – 14. This year’s roster of activities will feature more...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone

It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
minnesotamonthly.com

Discover Eight Unique Coffee Shops in the Twin Cities

There is an incredible amount of coffee shops in the Twin Cities area, ranging from popular national chains to brand new local businesses. It would be difficult to include all the ones you should visit in this listing, so here are some that stand out. These are just eight of the independently owned coffee shops in the Twin Cities that are both unique for the customers and supportive of their community.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Three places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are three places to try the trending drinks. What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is 5 milligrams of THC. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol. 🍋 Indeed Brewing: The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

With inflation rising, Mike's Discount Foods seeing bump in business

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Family-owned grocery chain Mike's Discount Foods is seeing a bump in business as inflation continues to have food prices climbing month over month.July Consumer Price Index figures showed food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9 percent, the fastest rise since 1979.Mike's Discount Foods first opened in 1989, priding itself on selling the lowest prices on brand-name foods.The business model allows it to sell groceries at deep discounts for several reasons:The food is near or past its "best if used by" dateThe item is seasonal or the packaging is datedThe item is part of a store closeoutThe food was salvaged from truck wreckThe food was mislabeledThe food was part of a manufacturer overstockThe discount grocery chain is held to the same inspection and regulation standards by the government as grocery stores.There are five stores in Minnesota with locations in Fridley, Anoka, Braham, Comfrey, Hilltop and its newest sixth location just opened last November in Princeton.Tuesdays, customers can receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.For more information on Mike's Discount Foods, click here. For updates on products available click here.
FRIDLEY, MN
Person
St Paul
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Wood + Paddle Is Truly Minnesotan

The best hotel restaurants tell visitors something about their city: Manny’s is the ultimate in Midwest meat; the St. Paul Grill is old-world elegance. And Wood + Paddle is aiming for a true taste of Minnesota on the ground level of the Royal Sonesta (the former Radisson Blu). Take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BevNET.com

Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Atlus#Passwords#Cst Artist
mprnews.org

How Minnesota shaped mall culture

Minnesota is a big shaper of mall culture. Southdale was the first indoor mall in the country when it opened in Edina in 1956. Over the next decades, malls spread across suburbia, pulling crowds of shoppers from downtowns. Then, 30 years ago the Mall of America set the stage for...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE

