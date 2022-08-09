Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen Walters
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber Gibson
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Minnesota Daily
10 Twin Cities events to attend this August
If you’ve experienced a summer in the Twin Cities, however fleeting they may be, it’s hard to deny the sort of Midwestern magic that accompanies them. From the fireworks of the Stone Arch Bridge Festival to an evening ride on the Betty Danger’s ferris wheel, there’s a multitude of experiences that embody that summer experience. Cap off your summer at one of these events.
thriftyminnesota.com
Irish Fair of Minnesota Ticket Giveaway
“Irish or no, you’ll have fun if you go!” The Irish Fair of Minnesota is back at Harriet Island in St. Paul this weekend! This 3-day celebration of all things Irish will take place from August 12 – 14. This year’s roster of activities will feature more...
This Strange Looking Corn Is Actually A Delicacy To Some Minnesotans
While the chances of your sweet corn looking like this, this year it seems like the odds are low low, corn smut, also known as huitlacoche in Mexico is actually a delicacy for some Minnesotans. Some Minnesotans with a Mexican background or if you enjoy Latin American cuisine enjoy eating corn smut, specifically in the form of quesadillas and tacos.
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
minnesotamonthly.com
Discover Eight Unique Coffee Shops in the Twin Cities
There is an incredible amount of coffee shops in the Twin Cities area, ranging from popular national chains to brand new local businesses. It would be difficult to include all the ones you should visit in this listing, so here are some that stand out. These are just eight of the independently owned coffee shops in the Twin Cities that are both unique for the customers and supportive of their community.
Three places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities
Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are three places to try the trending drinks. What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is 5 milligrams of THC. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol. 🍋 Indeed Brewing: The...
With inflation rising, Mike's Discount Foods seeing bump in business
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Family-owned grocery chain Mike's Discount Foods is seeing a bump in business as inflation continues to have food prices climbing month over month.July Consumer Price Index figures showed food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9 percent, the fastest rise since 1979.Mike's Discount Foods first opened in 1989, priding itself on selling the lowest prices on brand-name foods.The business model allows it to sell groceries at deep discounts for several reasons:The food is near or past its "best if used by" dateThe item is seasonal or the packaging is datedThe item is part of a store closeoutThe food was salvaged from truck wreckThe food was mislabeledThe food was part of a manufacturer overstockThe discount grocery chain is held to the same inspection and regulation standards by the government as grocery stores.There are five stores in Minnesota with locations in Fridley, Anoka, Braham, Comfrey, Hilltop and its newest sixth location just opened last November in Princeton.Tuesdays, customers can receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.For more information on Mike's Discount Foods, click here. For updates on products available click here.
boreal.org
VIDEO: Why Wild Rice Harvesting in Minnesota is Endangered (America Outdoors - PBS)
Wild rice harvesting along the edges of Lake Superior has been a part of Anishinaabe tradition for centuries. Baratunde is invited to learn the process and tradition of gathering wild rice (manoomin) and also learns of the threats to the land faced by climate change and a potential pipeline project.
RELATED PEOPLE
minnesotamonthly.com
New Restaurant Review: Wood + Paddle Is Truly Minnesotan
The best hotel restaurants tell visitors something about their city: Manny’s is the ultimate in Midwest meat; the St. Paul Grill is old-world elegance. And Wood + Paddle is aiming for a true taste of Minnesota on the ground level of the Royal Sonesta (the former Radisson Blu). Take...
hot1047.com
This 50-Year-Old Saint Cloud Business Was The 1st Of Its Kind In Minnesota
A Saint Cloud-based business just celebrated its 50th anniversary and in doing so we learned that they were the first of their kind in Minnesota, and just the 2nd in the entire nation when they opened their doors in 1972. Saint Cloud Surgical Center has been offering outpatient surgeries since '72.
redlakenationnews.com
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
BevNET.com
Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mprnews.org
How Minnesota shaped mall culture
Minnesota is a big shaper of mall culture. Southdale was the first indoor mall in the country when it opened in Edina in 1956. Over the next decades, malls spread across suburbia, pulling crowds of shoppers from downtowns. Then, 30 years ago the Mall of America set the stage for...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Irish Fair of Minnesota:. Harriet Island Park, St. Paul. Aug. 12-14 Get your Guinness or your afternoon tea at...
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop, opens on St. Paul's East Side
Roots Cafe opened in July inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center. Photo courtesy of Reyna Day. There's a new source of East Side pride in St. Paul: Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center. The cafe, which celebrated its grand opening last month,...
fox9.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
boreal.org
DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
Comments / 0