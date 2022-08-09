ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds

Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
REAL ESTATE
financefeeds.com

LongHash launches $100 million fund focused on DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Metaverse

LongHash Ventures has backed more than 60 projects, including Polkadot, Astar, Dodo, Coinshift, Acala, Zapper, Gnosis Safe, and Balancer. Singapore MAS-authorized LongHash Ventures has launched a new fund worth $100 million after the Asian Web3 VC received strong support from global investors and industry veterans for its successful first close.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain#New Economy#Infrastructure#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#The Berlin Station#European#Next Block Expo Co
Fortune

A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Software
Apple Insider

Apple celebrates 40 years in Australia with new energy and education initiatives

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tim Cook has announced a series of grants, coding opportunities, and renewable energy goals as Apple marks its fourth decade in Australia.
EDUCATION
@growwithco

How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’

Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
SMALL BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Jito Labs Raises $10M from Multicoin Capital and Framework Ventures to Build Performant MEV Infrastructure For Solana

Austin, TX, United States, 11th August, 2022, Chainwire. Jito Labs, an MEV infrastructure company building performant systems to scale Solana, has completed a $10M Series A. The round was led by Multicoin Capital and Framework Ventures with participation from Alameda Research, Solana Ventures, Delphi Digital, MGNR, Robot Ventures, and 18decimal. Notable angels Anatoly Yakovenko, Brian Long, Armani Ferrante, Austin Federa, Edgar Pavlovsky, and Nitesh Nath also participated.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform

NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2023 Demonstrates Global Reach and Impact with over 4,500 Submissions

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Following a successful 4-month submissions phase, the Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising excellence in sustainability, has officially closed entries for its 2023 awards cycle. Over 4,500 applications were received across the five Prize categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools, from a record 152 countries, demonstrating the Prize’s growing global reach and impact. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005418/en/ The Zayed Sustainability Prize 2023 receives more than 4,500 submissions globally (Graphic: AETOSWire)
ADVOCACY
thesource.com

TikTok Announces New Round of Support Black Business Accelerator Program

In recognition of #BlackBusinessMonth this August, TikTok announced the third round of their Support Black Businesses accelerator program, which aims to elevate Black voices on TikTok by providing exclusive access to resources, advantages, and networking opportunities and is now accepting applications. The Support Black Businesses accelerator program highlights the originality, innovation, and substantive impact that Black-owned businesses bring to TikTok and other platforms.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit

Click here to read the full article. Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences on Aug. 3 at FN’s CEO Summit in New York, which was sponsored by FDRA, NuOrder by Lightspeed and Aetrex. In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina Bhojwani, chief executive officer and cofounder of Aera; Marina Larroudé, chief creative officer and cofounder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy