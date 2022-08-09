Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
New England Patriots Running Back James White Announces NFL Retirement After 8 Seasons
New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after playing eight seasons in the league. White was aiming to make his way back after undergoing hip surgery last September, which required him to miss a majority of the 2021 season. The Patriots, however, listed him on the team’s physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.
Yardbarker
Dolphins Defense Frustrates Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa this week for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation to their first preseason game on Saturday. According to multiple sources it was the Dolphins defense that dominated. Reports from practice was that the Dolphins defense frustrated quarterback Tom Brady on multiple drives. While the offense had good plays it was the defense that stole the show. Brady was shown expressing his frustrations to Bruce Arians.
Key Patriots player announces retirement
One of the New England Patriots’ many Super Bowl heroes is calling it a career. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement on Thursday. He thanked team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, Patriots fans and others in a lengthy statement. White played all eight of his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To The Patriots Retirement News
A member of the New England Patriots who played a huge role in their historic Super Bowl LI comeback has called it a career today. Running back James White, one of the NFL's top backfield receiving threats for over five years, has retired after eight seasons. The announcement comes less than six months after he signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension with the team.
Yardbarker
New York Giants vs New England Patriots: Main takeaways, analysis, injury updates
The New York Giants wrapped up their preseason opener with the New England Patriots tonight, taking the 23-21 victory. The Giants traveled down to Foxborough to kick off their preseason tonight. In the first game for this brand new regime, Brian Daboll and New York had their ups and downs but seem to have something solid in the making.
Patriots experimenting with 2 different playcallers
The New England Patriots took a major gamble with their coaching staff this offseason, and their experimentation is continuing during the preseason. The Pats lost offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. But they didn’t replace him with a proper offensive coordinator. Instead, they have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge looking to split the role even though neither have offensive coordinator experience.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton scores first TD of preseason
New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has impressed in training camp so far, and he's carried that success into the team's first preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Thornton scored the Patriots' first touchdown by fighting through contact (including a defensive holding penalty) against New York Giants...
RELATED PEOPLE
What will the New England Patriots look like in 2023 and beyond?
The 2022 season for the New England Patriots might be one of the most important ones in recent memory as it relates to the future state of the franchise. The 2021 season was a giant step in the right direction for the New England Patriots. The team had extreme success with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kadarius Toney News
The New York Giants are planning on giving their first-stringers some reps in tonight's preseason opener, but Kadarius Toney will not be playing. Toney, Big Blue's second-year wide receiver, "appeared to tweak his leg/knee" during Tuesday's practice session, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. As a result, the 2021 first-round pick will be held out of action tonight.
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0