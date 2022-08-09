ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Island, FL

NBC Miami

Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
KEY LARGO, FL
Stock Island, FL
Monroe County, FL
Monroe County, FL
keysweekly.com

MAN DEAD FOLLOWING CONFRONTATION WITH DEPUTIES IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed, suicidal man at a Key Largo residence. Multiple deputies responded to the residence at Mile Marker 94.8 around 10:42 a.m on Wednesday, when they observed a caucasian male at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The Sheriff’s Office was able to reach the man via phone after he moved away from view. The man stated on the phone he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.
KEY LARGO, FL
flkeysnews.com

Keys deputies shoot off-duty federal law enforcement officer they say pointed a gun

Florida Keys deputies Wednesday morning shot and killed an off-duty federal law enforcement officer who they said pointed a semiautomatic rifle at them. The deputies shot Lane Morgan Caviness, 48, at a house near mile marker 95 in Key Largo around 10:42 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said they were at the house after receiving reports of an armed, intoxicated, suicidal man.
KEY LARGO, FL
#Violent Crime
CBS Miami

Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo. Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him. First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead. The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer."Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

109 migrants taken into custody after reaching shores of Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 109 Haitian migrants made their way to the shores of Marathon after their vessel grounded off shore. Monday night, the migrants were seen by residents off U.S. 1 and Mile Marker 51. Video posted to Twitter showed the migrants running after making it to shore.
MARATHON, FL
CBS News

Key West staffing agency manager sentenced for tax fraud

MIAMI - A manager of Key West staffing companies that provided workers to hotels, bars and restaurants has been sentenced to four years in prison on tax and immigration charges. Volodymyr Ogorodnychuk, of Key West, helped operate Paradise Choice LLC, Paradise Choice Cleaning LLC, Tropical City Services LLC, and Tropical...
KEY WEST, FL

