NBC Miami
Florida Keys Woman Shot Woman Delivering Food to Homeless With BB Gun: Sheriff
A Florida Keys woman was arrested after authorities said she shot another woman who was delivering food to the homeless with a BB gun. Zoe Sparrow, 59, was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated battery charge, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The 46-year-old victim said she was delivering food and...
NBC Miami
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Officials: Deputies fatally shot pilot deputized to have gun
KEY LARGO, Fla. — Deputies in the Florida Keys on Wednesday fatally shot a pilot who was deputized to carry guns on planes in what appears to be a “suicide by cop,” officials said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Lane Morgan Caviness, 48, was killed...
keysweekly.com
MAN DEAD FOLLOWING CONFRONTATION WITH DEPUTIES IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed, suicidal man at a Key Largo residence. Multiple deputies responded to the residence at Mile Marker 94.8 around 10:42 a.m on Wednesday, when they observed a caucasian male at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The Sheriff’s Office was able to reach the man via phone after he moved away from view. The man stated on the phone he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.
Florida Man And Woman Arrested Brutally Attacking Snorkeler Too Close To Their Waterfront
A married couple was arrested Sunday after attacking a snorkeler near their residence during a dispute over the snorkeler’s proximity to their waterfront property. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and Katia De Oliveira, 61, of Marathon, were both charged with aggravated battery and battery. The Monroe
Click10.com
Deputies arrest Keys Recycling operator over records to prevent dealing with stolen metals
MARATHON, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man on Tuesday in the Florida Keys after detectives accused him of failing to follow records laws that are designed to prevent the illegal sale and purchase of stolen metals. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ihosvany Almaguer operates Keys Recycling, at...
flkeysnews.com
Keys deputies shoot off-duty federal law enforcement officer they say pointed a gun
Florida Keys deputies Wednesday morning shot and killed an off-duty federal law enforcement officer who they said pointed a semiautomatic rifle at them. The deputies shot Lane Morgan Caviness, 48, at a house near mile marker 95 in Key Largo around 10:42 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said they were at the house after receiving reports of an armed, intoxicated, suicidal man.
Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo. Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him. First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead. The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer."Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."
Click10.com
Man accused of trafficking crystal meth near Naval Air Station Key West
GEIGER KEY, Fla. – A deputy found more than 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the car of a 64-year-old man on Sunday morning in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Gutierrez-Perez was driving a Toyota Corolla on Geiger Road when the deputy...
WSVN-TV
109 migrants taken into custody after reaching shores of Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 109 Haitian migrants made their way to the shores of Marathon after their vessel grounded off shore. Monday night, the migrants were seen by residents off U.S. 1 and Mile Marker 51. Video posted to Twitter showed the migrants running after making it to shore.
wlrn.org
Monroe County schools ban students from having phones out in class
As students in Monroe County return to school this week, they won’t be allowed to have their cellphones out in class — at least for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. “What led to that was, I mean — ugh — they're so addicted to their phones,” said...
CBS News
Key West staffing agency manager sentenced for tax fraud
MIAMI - A manager of Key West staffing companies that provided workers to hotels, bars and restaurants has been sentenced to four years in prison on tax and immigration charges. Volodymyr Ogorodnychuk, of Key West, helped operate Paradise Choice LLC, Paradise Choice Cleaning LLC, Tropical City Services LLC, and Tropical...
