Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eighth Annual Augusta Beerfest making its return to the James Brown Arena
The eighth annual Augusta Beerfest is make its return to the James Brown Arena.
wgac.com
Lindsey Buckingham Is Coming To Augusta
JUST ANNOUNCED! Lindsey Buckingham is coming to Augusta! This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be at the Bell Auditorium on November 19th!. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12th at 10AM. Listen to WGAC to win tickets soon!. For ticket information click HERE.
wgac.com
Augusta Schools Are Back. Check Out WGAC Throwback School Pictures And Fun Facts
Kids are back in school! We thought we would have some fun and share a few school pictures and memories!. What car did you drive in high school: Pontiac Bonneville. What song was most popular at your prom: I don’t remember. Teenage Celebrity crush: Ali McGraw. What slang words...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Augusta, GA USA
I found this beautiful quilted heart while my husband and I were on our Afternoon walk around our neighborhood! It was slightly raining so we had our umbrellas out and was enjoying a walk in the rain ☔️ we are trying to eat better and get more exercise and this heart is an encouraging token for us to hang up and remind ourselves that it is all worth it!💜
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Augusta Chick-Fil-A to feature windowless drive-thru
The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.
wgac.com
Greenjackets Having Another Braves Championship Ring Replica Night
The Augusta Greenjackets have announced another Braves championship ring replica night is coming up. It’ll be Thursday, September 1st. The first 1000 Greenjackets fans through the gates will receive an Atlanta Braves World Series replica ring courtesy of Murphy Auto Group. It’s first come, first serve, while supplies last.
Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
WRDW-TV
Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotelnewsresource.com
Extended Stay America Opens Newest Premier Suites Hotel in Augusta, Georgia
Extended Stay America announced today the opening of the Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The property was developed by the owner Greenway Hospitality. The four-story 124-room property features complimentary Wi-Fi, premium cable, a STAY Fit fitness room, STAY Clean laundry room, and our signature spacious STAY...
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: What's Cookin' Downtown is a local favorite
In 2018, Southern Living magazine named Aiken the South's best small town. Fighting Whiskey Road traffic or wading through Thursday-night throngs in The Alley, it can feel more like a teeming city. But for many who live here, it retains the personality of a small town. Lunching in some of...
City of Grovetown to hold job fair
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is holding a job fair at Liberty Park, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 1pm-4pm. Representatives will be onsite promoting open positions and roles available with the City. Other local governments and colleges will be on hand as well showcasing job opportunities, job placements, and educational programs. […]
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mold in dorms delays move-in for AU students
Over two dozen students at Augusta University's Health Sciences campus are not yet able to move into their dorm rooms for several days after mold was discovered in both Oak and Elm Halls.
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 11
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they found human remains in a pond where they were specifically looking for Simon Powell's body. Plus, another shooting sends a person to the hospital in Augusta, the 4th serious crime within weeks in the same block. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
The Post and Courier
Aiken Regional's ER at Sweetwater opens in North Augusta
North Augusta has its ER. Aiken Regional Medical Centers celebrated the opening of its new 11,000-square-foot freestanding emergency room Monday. The center starts treating patients Tuesday, Aug. 9. Opening “right here in North Augusta will allow us to provide convenient access to emergency care in and around the Sweetwater area...
wfxg.com
13th Street Bridge set to be constructed in 2025
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials in Downtown Augusta and North Augusta have big plans for the 13th Street bridge that will connect the two cities. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the current bridge is structurally deficient and needs repairing. In 2025, The DOT will begin construction on a replacement...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
wfxg.com
Bomb threat at Augusta University Medical Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta University Police are responding to a bomb threat at the hospital. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 1:21 p.m. Witnesses on the scene tell FOX54 there are K-9 units searching the hospital. This story is developing.
Comments / 0