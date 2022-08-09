ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CNBC

Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half

Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review

Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream

Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung says its foldable phones will overtake the Galaxy S series by 2025

"Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones," according to Samsung. Samsung says its foldable phones will be its most popular phones in the next three years. The company’s mobile chief believes foldables will become the new standard of smartphones. If you didn’t know this already, Samsung is all...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Xiaomi's second foldable phone is only 5.4mm thick in tablet mode

Merely a day after Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch, Xiaomi was quick to follow with a surprising punch. The Mix Fold 2 is the Chinese brand's second foldable phone, featuring a surprising thickness of just 5.4mm when opened — barely enough to house a USB-C port — and 11.2mm thick when folded. While Huawei's Mate Xs 2 is also 5.4mm thick when opened, bear in mind that it folds outwards instead and therefore lacks a secondary display, not to mention its 11.1mm-thick camera "column."
NFL
TechRadar

Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza

Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

New Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung's cheapest, fastest foldable phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event announcement just introduced the next version of what proved to be a surprise win formula for Samsung when it comes to the budding field of foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sold like gangbusters as it was marketed as more of a...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and all the best deals

Those who have been (im)patiently waiting for Samsung to drop the next in the Buds line have something to look forward to starting today. During Samsung Unpacked, Samsung announced the latest model of earbuds: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. What are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and what features...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: all the news and updates from the event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is here, with the event starting for viewers on Wednesday, August 10th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. Over the last few months, Samsung has dropped breadcrumbs about what we can expect out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Along the way, we’ve had some good clues about what’s to come from the event. Design and software leaks have indicated we should see the launch of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off

Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Xiaomi's Mix Fold 2 is a super-thin foldable smartphone

With Samsung and Motorola launching their foldable smartphones yesterday and today, it's Xiaomi's time to shine. On Thursday, at an event in China, the company launched the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, a foldable smartphone that boasts a very slim frame and a fairly affordable price. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Motorola finally unveils refreshed Razr clamshell, but getting one could be a challenge

Bottom line: Motorola was expected to announce a refreshed version of its folding Razr smartphone at a launch event last week. At the 11th hour, however, Motorola canned the event without any explanation. Now more than a week later, the smartphone maker has finally unveiled the iconic clamshell and some will no doubt be disappointed by its lack of availability.
NFL
AOL Corp

Motorola Razr event is back on, but we already know the specs

After canceling its Razr 2022 launch event last week without much explanation, Motorola has now rescheduled the event with a new date: August 11. The company once again didn't give a reason for the postponement, thought it may have had something to do with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's high-risk visit to Taiwan that matched the original launch date.
CELL PHONES

