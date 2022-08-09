Read full article on original website
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Fold 3: Which one should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in big ol' foldable phones, but is it really worth $600 more than the Fold 3? Here's our verdict.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream
Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
Android Authority
Samsung says its foldable phones will overtake the Galaxy S series by 2025
"Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones," according to Samsung. Samsung says its foldable phones will be its most popular phones in the next three years. The company’s mobile chief believes foldables will become the new standard of smartphones. If you didn’t know this already, Samsung is all...
Engadget
Xiaomi's second foldable phone is only 5.4mm thick in tablet mode
Merely a day after Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch, Xiaomi was quick to follow with a surprising punch. The Mix Fold 2 is the Chinese brand's second foldable phone, featuring a surprising thickness of just 5.4mm when opened — barely enough to house a USB-C port — and 11.2mm thick when folded. While Huawei's Mate Xs 2 is also 5.4mm thick when opened, bear in mind that it folds outwards instead and therefore lacks a secondary display, not to mention its 11.1mm-thick camera "column."
NFL・
Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza
Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
Phone Arena
New Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung's cheapest, fastest foldable phone
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event announcement just introduced the next version of what proved to be a surprise win formula for Samsung when it comes to the budding field of foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sold like gangbusters as it was marketed as more of a...
ZDNet
How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and all the best deals
Those who have been (im)patiently waiting for Samsung to drop the next in the Buds line have something to look forward to starting today. During Samsung Unpacked, Samsung announced the latest model of earbuds: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. What are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and what features...
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: all the news and updates from the event
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is here, with the event starting for viewers on Wednesday, August 10th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. Over the last few months, Samsung has dropped breadcrumbs about what we can expect out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Along the way, we’ve had some good clues about what’s to come from the event. Design and software leaks have indicated we should see the launch of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal lets you trade in any busted old Galaxy and get $1,000 back
With the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now on sale, AT&T is offering a tempting trade-in deal to entice new buyers. If you trade in any Samsung Galaxy phone, AT&T will offer $1,000 in bill credits spread out over the term of your contract. Samsung loyalists will be able to join the folding class, and get their hands on Samsung's true flagship.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pre-Orders, Price, When It Goes on Sale, and More
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has now been revealed at the recent Unpacked 2022 event. Samsung's recent Unpacked event revealed its newest devices, the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As can be seen in the latest edition of...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-orders: compare Australian prices and deals on the new handset
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone is now available to pre-order in Australia, and we’ve rounded up all the pre-order offers and inclusions from the major retailers and telcos. You can now pre-order the device, with orders shipping from September 2, 2022 (alongside launch in stores). In Australia,...
Phone Arena
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 officially launches - is this the Galaxy Z Fold 4 killer?
August truly is the month of foldables. In the span of 3 days, we have seen no fewer than 3 prominent foldable smartphones being revealed - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Moto Razr 2022. And while the Flip 4 and Razr 2022...
CNET
Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
AOL Corp
Xiaomi's Mix Fold 2 is a super-thin foldable smartphone
With Samsung and Motorola launching their foldable smartphones yesterday and today, it's Xiaomi's time to shine. On Thursday, at an event in China, the company launched the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, a foldable smartphone that boasts a very slim frame and a fairly affordable price. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2...
How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5: everything you need to know
The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro were just announced by Samsung, but how can you get your hands on one? Check out this preorder guide for all the necessary info.
Motorola finally unveils refreshed Razr clamshell, but getting one could be a challenge
Bottom line: Motorola was expected to announce a refreshed version of its folding Razr smartphone at a launch event last week. At the 11th hour, however, Motorola canned the event without any explanation. Now more than a week later, the smartphone maker has finally unveiled the iconic clamshell and some will no doubt be disappointed by its lack of availability.
NFL・
AOL Corp
Motorola Razr event is back on, but we already know the specs
After canceling its Razr 2022 launch event last week without much explanation, Motorola has now rescheduled the event with a new date: August 11. The company once again didn't give a reason for the postponement, thought it may have had something to do with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's high-risk visit to Taiwan that matched the original launch date.
