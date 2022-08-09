Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes on loss to Bengals: 'We were playing not to lose'
As Herm Edwards unforgettably once said, "You play to win the game." And according to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that's the exact opposite of what the team did during its AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January. Everything was going the Chiefs' way at the onset...
Two important details to know about Bengals' Paycor Stadium naming deal
There are two critical things of note to consider alongside the news the Cincinnati Bengals sold the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium, which will now go by the name Paycor Stadium. While outright financial details of the deal aren’t public, it’s important to consider what we do know....
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener at Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray recently came to terms on a massive contract extension, but Murray then missed some practice time early this month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Murray exited the coronavirus protocols and returned to the team's facility over the weekend, but...
Cincinnati Bengals announce new stadium name
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially renamed Paul Brown Stadium, replacing the name of the franchise’s founder with Paycor Stadium. While
Bengals Announce Decision On Joe Burrow For First Preseason Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will sit out the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Arizona Cardinals. Moments ago, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Burrow's status for their first preseason game of the year. Two weeks ago, Burrow had his appendix removed. He has been showing signs of...
Yardbarker
Players to Watch in Cardinals' Preseason Opener vs. the Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals won't risk throwing most of their set starters on the field in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. But the game will be an evaluation opportunity for those battling for positions, either to be a starter or to make the roster. Training camp to this point...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals continue partnerships, announce Canvus Cocktails as official canned cocktail
Becoming one of the best teams in the NFL within a few seasons, along with a modernizing front office led by Elizabeth Blackburn, seems to be having local brands opening their checkbooks. Just a day after the team announced that Paul Brown Stadium will be rebranded as Paycor Stadium (Paycor...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (shoulder) "ready to go" following offseason surgery
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) is "ready to go" according to Zac Taylor. Higgins is ramping up his practice participation following offseason shoulder surgery. Asked about Higgins, Taylor said "On the physical part of things, he’s ready. I know he feels great. I know he’s ready to go, and trust me, he tells me every day. But it’s good to slowly integrate him in there, so he’s been doing the one-on-ones. He’ll do seven-on-sevens going forward. I think that he feels really good, and man, he’s really attacked that rehab the right way and looks really good.” Barring a setback, Higgins appears to be on track to open the season without limitations for the Bengals Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
6 takeaways from Wednesday's practice at Bengals training camp
Wednesday at Cincinnati Bengals training camp saw onlookers get more wow-worthy moments from Ja’Marr Chase and coaches revealed just how much starters would play during the team’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. The skinny? Not much. And Chase is amazing. Wednesday also saw the return...
Bengals’ Joe Burrow still healing, no timetable for return
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still on the mend from an appendectomy two weeks ago, and there is no timetable for his participation in training camp. The third-year quarterback, who last season led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years, has been observing...
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase just had the best catch of Bengals training camp
The idea of Ja’Marr Chase somehow being even better in Year 2 of his breakout career with the Cincinnati Bengals was a little wild, even for fans of the team. Chase has been electric all of camp so far, putting up highlight-reel catches and even working from the slot. He’s hauled in long touchdowns, of course, and we’ve even had a very cool behind-the-scenes look at his practice habits.
FOX Sports
Bengals to move Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' in 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a banner rookie year. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase was reunited with his former LSU teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow. The wideout finished the 2021 regular season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 81 receptions (18.0 yards per reception).
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Bengals’ new stadium name
One of the NFL’s few remaining stadiums without a corporate name is no more. The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed a 16-year deal with locally-based HR and payroll software company Paycor to rename Paul Brown Stadium as Paycor Stadium. That means that only the Chicago Bears‘ Soldier Field and the Green Bay Packers‘ Lambeau Field remain without corporate names. Here’s the announcement from the Bengals on Twitter:
