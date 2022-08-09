ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Bengals: 'We were playing not to lose'

As Herm Edwards unforgettably once said, "You play to win the game." And according to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that's the exact opposite of what the team did during its AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January. Everything was going the Chiefs' way at the onset...
Yardbarker

Players to Watch in Cardinals' Preseason Opener vs. the Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals won't risk throwing most of their set starters on the field in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. But the game will be an evaluation opportunity for those battling for positions, either to be a starter or to make the roster. Training camp to this point...
numberfire.com

Bengals' Tee Higgins (shoulder) "ready to go" following offseason surgery

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) is "ready to go" according to Zac Taylor. Higgins is ramping up his practice participation following offseason shoulder surgery. Asked about Higgins, Taylor said "On the physical part of things, he’s ready. I know he feels great. I know he’s ready to go, and trust me, he tells me every day. But it’s good to slowly integrate him in there, so he’s been doing the one-on-ones. He’ll do seven-on-sevens going forward. I think that he feels really good, and man, he’s really attacked that rehab the right way and looks really good.” Barring a setback, Higgins appears to be on track to open the season without limitations for the Bengals Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase just had the best catch of Bengals training camp

The idea of Ja’Marr Chase somehow being even better in Year 2 of his breakout career with the Cincinnati Bengals was a little wild, even for fans of the team. Chase has been electric all of camp so far, putting up highlight-reel catches and even working from the slot. He’s hauled in long touchdowns, of course, and we’ve even had a very cool behind-the-scenes look at his practice habits.
FOX Sports

Bengals to move Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a banner rookie year. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase was reunited with his former LSU teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow. The wideout finished the 2021 regular season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 81 receptions (18.0 yards per reception).
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Bengals’ new stadium name

One of the NFL’s few remaining stadiums without a corporate name is no more. The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed a 16-year deal with locally-based HR and payroll software company Paycor to rename Paul Brown Stadium as Paycor Stadium. That means that only the Chicago Bears‘ Soldier Field and the Green Bay Packers‘ Lambeau Field remain without corporate names. Here’s the announcement from the Bengals on Twitter:
