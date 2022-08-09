Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Judge adds former Oxford High School security guard to shooting lawsuit
A judge has ruled that an armed security guard inside Oxford High School during the shooting will be added to the civil lawsuit from parents.
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
The Oakland Press
Woman accused of killing bicyclists on charity ride gets next court date; crash leaves 9 without fathers
The woman accused of driving her vehicle into a group of bicyclists on a charity tour, killing two of them including an Oakland County attorney, is scheduled to return to court next week for a preliminary exam. Mandy Benn, 43, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Detectives investigating fight between workers at GM's Orion plant
Lake Orion — Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are at General Motors Corps' Orion Assembly Plant and investigating an altercation between two workers. Officials said deputies were called to the factory at about 1:40 a.m. One person was killed, according to reports, and police say there is no danger to the larger community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
WXYZ
ATV drama: Attorney says Detroit police have high hurdles to overcome before destroying confiscated vehicles
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Multiple four-wheelers and dirt bikes swerving in and out of traffic trying to hit our car," a Warren Police officer told dispatch as they tried to pursue the large group of motorists causing havoc. Some of the pursuit that took place just over a week ago...
candgnews.com
Man pleads to reduced charges for 2019 Dooley’s shooting in Roseville
ROSEVILLE — A man facing charges including second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man at Dooley’s Tavern in 2019 pleaded no contest to reduced charges in Macomb County Circuit Court Aug. 9. Nolan Baca, 24, is facing sentencing next month on the reduced charges for allegedly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whmi.com
Hartland Man Charged In Cold Case Murder
A Livingston County man was charged in connection with the slaying of a St. Clair County woman 25 years ago. 54-year-old John Germain of Hartland Township was arrested by Michigan State Police at his home in connection with the May 1997 slaying of 79-year-old Virginia Cecelia Farrell of St. Clair County.
beckersasc.com
3 anesthesiologists making headlines
Here are three anesthesiologists who've made headlines since July 11:. 1. A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill. After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shopper attacks Oakland County cashier who told her she had too many items for self-checkout, cops say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A shopper attacked a cashier who told her she had too many items to use the self-scan checkout line at a Meijer in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened before 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Meijer on Market Place Circle in Rochester Hills, according to authorities.
Meijer cashier attacked by woman following argument over checkout line
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI -- Police say a 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer located on Market Place Circle was attacked earlier this month by a customer who was upset. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the suspect and the cashier had a disagreement around 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 after the cashier informed the woman she had too many items for the self-checkout line.
Utica police searching for possible victims of alleged serial exposer
Utica police say they are searching for any potential victims of someone they say is a serial sexual offender.
DPD launching investigation after woman claims she was assaulted by officers
The encounter happened early Sunday morning near Central and Warren on the city’s west side. Detroit Police were there to break up a block party.
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
fox2detroit.com
Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
Comments / 0