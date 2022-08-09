ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detectives investigating fight between workers at GM's Orion plant

Lake Orion — Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are at General Motors Corps' Orion Assembly Plant and investigating an altercation between two workers. Officials said deputies were called to the factory at about 1:40 a.m. One person was killed, according to reports, and police say there is no danger to the larger community.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Man pleads to reduced charges for 2019 Dooley’s shooting in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A man facing charges including second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man at Dooley’s Tavern in 2019 pleaded no contest to reduced charges in Macomb County Circuit Court Aug. 9. Nolan Baca, 24, is facing sentencing next month on the reduced charges for allegedly...
ROSEVILLE, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whmi.com

Hartland Man Charged In Cold Case Murder

A Livingston County man was charged in connection with the slaying of a St. Clair County woman 25 years ago. 54-year-old John Germain of Hartland Township was arrested by Michigan State Police at his home in connection with the May 1997 slaying of 79-year-old Virginia Cecelia Farrell of St. Clair County.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
beckersasc.com

3 anesthesiologists making headlines

Here are three anesthesiologists who've made headlines since July 11:. 1. A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill. After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
SOUTHGATE, MI

