Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
Fox17
Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries after Sturgis Twp. crash involving semi
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing with a semi in Sturgis Township Wednesday afternoon. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near M-66 and Bogen Road after 4 p.m. We’re told the 50-year-old Indiana man was riding south along...
abc57.com
One person in critical condition following semi, motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash between a semi and motorcycle on M-66 Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office announced. At 4:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area of M-66 and Bogen Road for the crash. According to the investigation, a 50-year-old Albion...
wkzo.com
Fire destroys structure on Miller Rd., investigation continuing
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning fire Tuesday on Kalamazoo’s south side resulted in Miller Road being shut down for an extended period, and the total loss of the structure. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the report of a fire at the Best Way...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigating pedestrian homicide
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of a pedestrian on Tuesday. At 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a Walmart in the 500 block of N. 9th Street in Kalamazoo for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. According to the investigation, a...
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
WWMT
One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bystanders followed man accused of homicide, helping police make quick arrest
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Bystanders followed the suspect in a fatal pedestrian crash, helping police quickly find and arrest the man. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arrested within three minutes of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arriving on scene at Walmart in Oshtemo Township, Sheriff Richard Fuller III said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 11.
South Haven drowning victims identified by police
Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.
MSP: Woman hit, killed while crossing street for mail
A pedestrian was hit and killed after getting her mail near Plainwell on Wednesday.
Kalamazoo Man Kills Woman in Walmart Parking Lot After Running Her Over
A Kalamazoo man was arrested earlier this week after he intentionally ran over a woman at a Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township. The incident took place Tuesday at around 12:10 pm. According to WDIV, the 65-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her.
nbc16.com
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
Community Responds After More Drownings Happen In South Haven
Red flags flying at the beach ban people from going in the water during dangerous conditions, and violators can be fined one thousand dollars. The four people that drowned in South Haven over the last four weeks all went into the water when yellow flags were flying, or when the ordinance that aims to prevent drownings couldn’t be enforced. When the city manager was asked if South Haven is looking to change anything she said lifeguards aren’t being considered. It’s been quieter in South Haven, as waves on South Beach are calmer, leaving more people at ease. Others, like Pat and Erin O’Hearn are...
Suspect who fatally struck pedestrian arraigned on open murder charge
The driver involved in the felonious assault at a Walmart parking lot earlier this week has officially been charged.
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0