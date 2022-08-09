ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Fire destroys structure on Miller Rd., investigation continuing

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning fire Tuesday on Kalamazoo’s south side resulted in Miller Road being shut down for an extended period, and the total loss of the structure. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the report of a fire at the Best Way...
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
WWMT

One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Bystanders followed man accused of homicide, helping police make quick arrest

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Bystanders followed the suspect in a fatal pedestrian crash, helping police quickly find and arrest the man. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arrested within three minutes of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arriving on scene at Walmart in Oshtemo Township, Sheriff Richard Fuller III said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 11.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
nbc16.com

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Community Responds After More Drownings Happen In South Haven

Red flags flying at the beach ban people from going in the water during dangerous conditions, and violators can be fined one thousand dollars. The four people that drowned in South Haven over the last four weeks all went into the water when yellow flags were flying, or when the ordinance that aims to prevent drownings couldn’t be enforced. When the city manager was asked if South Haven is looking to change anything she said lifeguards aren’t being considered. It’s been quieter in South Haven, as waves on South Beach are calmer, leaving more people at ease. Others, like Pat and Erin O’Hearn are...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
