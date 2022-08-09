Preseason opener: Detroit Lions (0-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0) TV: Fox 2 (other TV affiliates across Michigan); NFL Network. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Game notes: It's the first of three dress rehearsals for the Lions in preparation for the 2022 season. Expect to see the starters for about a quarter, but there will be plenty to keep an eye on, especially at linebacker, in the secondary and at running back.

