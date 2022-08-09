ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Action News Jax

Little League World Series: Scary moment turns to sportsmanship after pitch hits player in the head

A frightening moment ended with a remarkable display of sportsmanship on Tuesday after an errant pitch at a Little League World Series qualifier hit a batter in the head. The incident occurred during the first inning of the Southwest Region Championship between Texas East and Oklahoma with a spot in the LLWS at stake. With two men on and two outs, Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton threw an 0-2 fastball that struck Oklahoma's Isaiah Jarvis in the head.
BASEBALL
Jersey Shore Online

Little League Softball Team Defies Odds

TOMS RIVER – Like the cast of a sports movie, the 10-U Little League Softball team were the scrappy underdogs that made it to the top. They weren’t underdogs because of any lack of talent. Far from it. They had the talent to head to the North East Regional despite only having played together for two years, Manager Bob D’Ambrosio said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thestreamable.com

How to Watch 2022 Little League World Series Softball Live for Free Without Cable

The 48th Little League Softball World Series heads to Greenville, NC where 12 teams compete in a modified double-elimination tournament, culminating with the Little League Softball World Series Championship. The ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and the Longhorn Network, will be your home for all the action, which you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
GREENVILLE, NC
NBC Washington

Everything to Know About the 2022 Little League World Series

Everything to know about the 2022 Little League World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A summer sports staple is back and bigger than ever. The Little League World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The event will feature international teams for the first time since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the postponement of the 2020 event and a U.S.-exclusive tournament won by Taylor, Mich., in 2021.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
ClutchPoints

Oklahoma little league player consoles Texas pitcher who hit him in head during LLWS qualifier

Sports are, by nature, confrontational. There is a winner and a loser. But sometimes, between the lines, special moments happen. Sportsmanship wins out. That’s what happened at the Little League World Series qualifier between Oklahoma and Texas East on Tuesday. Texas East right-hander Kaidan Shelton accidentally let a pitch get away from him, which hit Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis in the head.
BASEBALL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions game score vs. Atlanta Falcons in preseason: How to watch tonight

Preseason opener: Detroit Lions (0-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0) TV: Fox 2 (other TV affiliates across Michigan); NFL Network. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Game notes: It's the first of three dress rehearsals for the Lions in preparation for the 2022 season. Expect to see the starters for about a quarter, but there will be plenty to keep an eye on, especially at linebacker, in the secondary and at running back.
DETROIT, MI
extrainningsoftball.com

LAST ONE of the SUMMER! Send In Your Nomination for the Extra Inning Softball’s National Club Player & Club Team of the Week by Friday, August 12 at 3 PM EST

Each week during the summer, Extra Inning Softball has recognized a National Club Player & Club Team of the Week. Those honored have usually been announced on Wednesdays but we’re doing a final one for the Summer of 2022!. This week’s candidates will include play from Monday, Aug. 1...
SPORTS

