americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Markets Insider
Some of China's largest state-owned firms will delist from the US market amid ongoing auditing battle between the 2 countries
China and the US have been locked in a dispute for more than a decade over the inspection of work by Chinese auditing firms.
US stocks rise as investors assess signs inflation is coming down
Import prices fell 1.4% in July, exceeding economist estimates for a decline of just 1% and representing the biggest drop since April 2020.
UK fuel exports to Netherlands up by 67% in June, data shows
HMRC figures come as Europe rushes to bank supplies for winter in absence of Russian pipeline
