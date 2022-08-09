ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Mariners make head-scratching moves in roster shuffle

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners did some roster shuffling. Some of the calls they made are hard to explain. Before the Seattle Mariners started the Series finale against New York on Wednesday afternoon, they made several transactions and roster decisions. A few of those moves have to make M’s fans question what’s going on.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series

New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings

Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
Shohei Ohtani becomes first AL pitcher to accomplish feat in 50 years, passes Ichiro in home runs

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani notched a few historical feats on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics (box score). For one, Ohtani became the first American League pitcher to hit a home run and throw six scoreless innings in the same contest since Dave McNally did it with the Baltimore Orioles in 1972. McNally's game, coincidentally, also occurred on Aug. 9, or 50 years to the day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
Watch: Carlos Santana Comes Up Clutch as Mariners Retake Lead vs. Yankees

Seattle immediately responded, however, driving New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr. out of the game with an RBI single from Mitch Haniger to bring the game within one run. Albert Abreu came on in relief of Cortes and struck out the first batter he faced, Eugenio Suárez, but proceeded to relinquish the Yankees' lead on an 88.1 MPH changeup to Carlos Santana.
New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners: Nestor Cortes vs. Robbie Ray

After a late, late night on Tuesday, the Yankees will have to turn it around in a hurry, taking on the Seattle Mariners at 1pm local time, just 13 hours after being walked off in their grueling 1-0 loss. The Wild Card-contending Mariners have proven to be a tough foe for New York this year — as today’s game is the rubber match of the series, and a win would tie the season series overall at 3-3.
Defeat of Yankees Marks Mariners' Wackiest Win of 2022

A great pitching matchup drew a huge crowd at T- Mobile Park, and fans across the country tuned in to watch the Yankees play the Mariners on Tuesday night. Seattle held New York to just three hits, silencing the big bats in front of a near sellout crowd. The only issue was: the Mariners only got seven hits themselves, and only five came before the bottom of the 13th inning.
Mariners Manager Notes How Times Are Changing

While the baseball world was gushing over how good the New York Yankees have been, the Seattle Mariners swooped in and won two series against them. Seattle took two out of three from the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium last week. The Yankees came to T-Mobile Park this week and...
