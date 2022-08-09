Read full article on original website
Seattle Mariners make head-scratching moves in roster shuffle
On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners did some roster shuffling. Some of the calls they made are hard to explain. Before the Seattle Mariners started the Series finale against New York on Wednesday afternoon, they made several transactions and roster decisions. A few of those moves have to make M’s fans question what’s going on.
Yankees snap losing streak, Aaron Judge hits home run in victory over Mariners
On a night when the Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it wasn't all good news for New York. Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners, 9-4, on Monday.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez exchanges gear with Aaron Judge, promises to meet him in playoffs
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was caught having a little chat with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge before the two teams face off on Wednesday afternoon. The topic? The MLB postseason. "J-Rod" was seen exchanging a signed jersey for an autographed bat with Judge on the diamond at T-Mobile...
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series
New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings
Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
Shohei Ohtani becomes first AL pitcher to accomplish feat in 50 years, passes Ichiro in home runs
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani notched a few historical feats on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics (box score). For one, Ohtani became the first American League pitcher to hit a home run and throw six scoreless innings in the same contest since Dave McNally did it with the Baltimore Orioles in 1972. McNally's game, coincidentally, also occurred on Aug. 9, or 50 years to the day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series
Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
Watch: Carlos Santana Comes Up Clutch as Mariners Retake Lead vs. Yankees
Seattle immediately responded, however, driving New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr. out of the game with an RBI single from Mitch Haniger to bring the game within one run. Albert Abreu came on in relief of Cortes and struck out the first batter he faced, Eugenio Suárez, but proceeded to relinquish the Yankees' lead on an 88.1 MPH changeup to Carlos Santana.
New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners: Nestor Cortes vs. Robbie Ray
After a late, late night on Tuesday, the Yankees will have to turn it around in a hurry, taking on the Seattle Mariners at 1pm local time, just 13 hours after being walked off in their grueling 1-0 loss. The Wild Card-contending Mariners have proven to be a tough foe for New York this year — as today’s game is the rubber match of the series, and a win would tie the season series overall at 3-3.
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The New York Yankees (71-40) and the Seattle Mariners (60-52) meet in the finale of a 3-game set Wednesday. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series:...
Defeat of Yankees Marks Mariners' Wackiest Win of 2022
A great pitching matchup drew a huge crowd at T- Mobile Park, and fans across the country tuned in to watch the Yankees play the Mariners on Tuesday night. Seattle held New York to just three hits, silencing the big bats in front of a near sellout crowd. The only issue was: the Mariners only got seven hits themselves, and only five came before the bottom of the 13th inning.
Mariners Manager Notes How Times Are Changing
While the baseball world was gushing over how good the New York Yankees have been, the Seattle Mariners swooped in and won two series against them. Seattle took two out of three from the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium last week. The Yankees came to T-Mobile Park this week and...
WATCH: Fauci booed before throwing first pitch at Mariners v. Yankees game
Dr. Anthony Fauci was audibly booed by fans before he threw the first pitch at Tuesday's Seattle Mariners game against the New York Yankees.
