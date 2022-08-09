Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
WhatsApp unveils new privacy features, like who can see you online and more
WhatsApp announced new changes to its messaging app on Tuesday aimed at increasing privacy and giving more control to users. The new changes at the messaging service, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., encompass three features: the ability to leave groups silently, choosing who can see you online and blocking screenshots for view-once messages.
WhatsApp opens the door to silent exits from annoying groups
App spares users the embarrassment of a blanket notification as part of series of updates over coming month
CNBC
WhatsApp will soon let you slip out of group chats undetected
WhatsApp will soon launch a feature that lets users slip out of group chats undetected. It's part of a handful of measures the encrypted messaging platform is taking to enhance privacy. WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will allow users to leave lengthy group chats without alerting others to...
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snapchat Adds Parental Controls for Teen Accounts Without Threatening Privacy
Snap is giving parents a way to keep tabs on teens using Snapchat — without violating their privacy.The company announced new tools called Family Center on Tuesday that will allow guardians to see who younger users are talking to in the app. Caregivers can also report suspicious accounts without the teen knowing. In addition, the section has guides on how to talk to teens about uncomfortable topics, such as sexual exploitation online."Snapchat is a central communications tool for young people, and as our community continues to grow, we know parents and caregivers want additional ways to help keep their teens...
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
Phone Arena
WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature
WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online. Besides that,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
AdWeek
Snap, GWI Study Touts Snapchat’s Unique Audience
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. teamed up with GWI to study the usage habits of more than...
WhatsApp's three latest features are all about your privacy
Over the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been aggressively testing and adding new features to its platform. Now, almost every other day, the service is spotted trialing new enhancements in its beta channel, like device login approvals and a chatbot to detail recent changes. Despite being owned by Meta, WhatsApp has always taken privacy seriously and proudly highlights that it supports end-to-end encryption. Recently, it has also added several useful privacy-related options to its platform. Further building on that, Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features for WhatsApp that should make your life easier and chats more secure.
ZDNet
Want to block third-party trackers on your Android device? Try DuckDuckGo's new feature
There are trackers everywhere. Their goal is to glom onto your network behavior and inform businesses of your: browsing habits, visited websites, time spent on websites, purchases, and clicks on advertisements. The result is a full-blown advertising profile for you. Thanks to trackers, I've experienced some rather disturbing behavior on...
TikTok is getting all the attention, but more teens spend time on YouTube, survey says
TikTok is widely seen as the most popular social media app among teens, but new data shows one in five teens use YouTube "almost constantly."
People
Snapchat Rolls Put First-Ever Parental Tools Including a Family Center to Provide Safety for Teens
Snapchat has announced a new feature on their app — the Family Center — giving the popular social media site its first-ever parental controls in the decade since its first launched. Announced through a blog post by Snap Inc. on Tuesday, the messaging app revealed their new parental...
Snap launches tools for parents to monitor teens’ contacts
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Snap Inc (SNAP.N), owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, rolled out its first parental control tools on Tuesday, which will allow parents to see who their teens are talking to, but not the substance of their conversations.
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
FOXBusiness
Facebook falling in popularity among teens, survey says
Facebook's popularity among teenagers has fallen markedly, according to new data from the Pew Research Center. A survey of more than 1,300 American teens ages 13 to 17 found that teens who say they use Facebook has plummeted by nearly 40% since the center's survey from 2014 to 2015. Comparatively,...
CNET
4 Annoying iOS 16 Features and How You Can Disable Them
Many of the new features in iOS 16 are a welcome addition to Apple's latest mobile operating system, especially the wholly customizable lock screen and ability to unsend and edit text messages. Yet, some of these additions, as well as older features, aren't always universally loved. For example, Apple didn't...
Phone Arena
WhatsApp working on another feature for Status Updates: quick Insta-like emoji reactions
Popular chat app WhatsApp is on the way to being transformed to look more and more like Instagram (at least, when it comes to status updates that is). A curious new feature spotted by the folks at WABetaInfo is now rolling out to beta testers on Android, and it allows you to react to status updates with an emoji, just like you can quickly react to Stories on Instagram.
Google rolls out Game Dashboard to Play Services, finally making the jump to the Pixel 6a
Android 12 brought Pixel users a snazzy new Game Dashboard that offers some rudimentary gaming options like an FPS counter and live streaming capabilities for YouTubers. The dashboard was initially very much only meant for Pixel phones — Google even made it part of the system UI of these phones. This has changed just now, though. Google has started rolling out Game Dashboard as a part of Play Services to the Pixel 6 and finally the Pixel 6a, too, which inexplicably launched without it. This also paves the way to bring the dashboard to more devices other than just Google's own.
Comments / 0