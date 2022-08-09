Read full article on original website
Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
Cubs give Franmil Reyes a breather on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes will rest on Thursday evening after Nelson Velazquez was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 13.8% barrel rate and a .268 expected...
Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams
Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs.
Three-run first inning leads Cubs over Reds in second Field of Dreams Game
Nearly halfway through the month of August, the baseball world focused its attention on a matchup between two teams fighting near the bottom of the NL Central. On Thursday night, at the second Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, an intimate crowd was treated to a competitive game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
Reds and Cubs reveal throwback uniforms for Field of Dreams game
The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will participate in this year’s edition of Major League Baseball‘s Field of Dreams game, and it looks like the clubs will look the part when they take the field on Thursday with both teams revealing throwback uniforms on Monday. Both the...
Cubs score early, defeat Reds in 'Field of Dreams' game
Nick Madrigal singled three times and drove in a run, and starter Drew Smyly tossed five shutout innings to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the second annual Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Smyly (5-6) struck out a season-high nine batters in working out...
Reds lose Jonathan India during Field of Dreams game after HBP, again
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India now has a painful memory of the 2022 edition of the Field of Dreams game. According to Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer, India has exited the game after getting hit by pitch in the fourth inning from Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly just above the ankle, which was also the second time the player got hit in that same body part this season.
Willson Contreras injury: Cubs star rolls ankle in Field of Dreams game
Willson Contreras almost saw his special night with the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams game cut short after rolling his ankle on the basepaths. The MLB Field of Dreams game is a special, special moment for every player that gets to play, something that Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds players can certainly attest to as they walked through the corn on Thursday night. But the last thing you’d want to see is someone get hurt, which is unfortunately what happened to Chicago catcher Willson Contreras.
Guardians reliever James Karinchak won't be able to pitch in Toronto: Report
The Guardians will be without a key part of their bullpen when they travel to Toronto this weekend for a series against the Blue Jays. Guardians reliever James Karinchak, who is still unvaccinated against COVID-19, will not be able to join the team for that road series, according to an MLB.com report. The Canadian government requires all visitors to be vaccinated before entering the country. ...
