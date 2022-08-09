Read full article on original website
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
whby.com
Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
whbl.com
City of Sheboygan Gets $5.3M to Construct Swing Bridge Across Sheboygan River
Anyone wishing to walk or bicycle from the north waterfront of the Sheboygan River to the South Pier has to take a nearly 1-mile course across the 8th Street Bridge. On foot, it’s a 13-minute stroll. But that’s about to change. Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced that...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Green Bay Public Works Dept Announcing Temporary Closure of North Military Avenue
The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing on behalf of Canadian National Railway the temporary closure of North Military Avenue for railroad crossing repair between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street. Traffic Impact. North Military Avenue between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street. Dates. Re-opens Friday, August 19th, by 5:00pm. Detour.
doorcountydailynews.com
Denny's Super Valu being purchased by Hometown Grocers
An Algoma supermarket with a family history of over five decades will have new ownership starting next week. According to the Wisconsin Grocers Newsletter, Hometown Grocers, Inc. is acquiring Denny’s Super Valu with plans to start operations on Tuesday, August 16. Hometown Grocers is a subsidiary of Festival Foods and will continue to operate the store under the Denny’s Super Valu banner. Jodi Wautlet, who currently owns the grocery store, purchased it from her parents, Denny and Karen Wautlet in 2008. Denny Wautlet began the business in 1968, which was initially called Denny’s Red Owl. Hometown Grocers has five other locations in Wisconsin, including Wittenberg, Merrill, Lakewood, Lake Mills, and Seymour.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Fuel Prices Continue Downward Trend, Nearing Pre-Spike Levels
While gas prices are still higher than they were before the first major spike back in March, they have seen a drastic decline over the last two months. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price in Manitowoc County is down 16 cents compared to last week, now sitting at $3.69 per gallon.
whby.com
Life sentence handed down in Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man found guilty in a brutal stabbing death will have a chance for parole someday. A Brown County judge allows Andres Garcia-Saenz to apply for supervised release in April of 2060. Garcia-Saenz was given the mandatory life sentence on one count of First Degree...
WBAY Green Bay
Highway 55/County JJ roundabout opens in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new roundabout at Highway 55 and County JJ in the Kaukauna area is open to traffic. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the completion of the project Tuesday. Construction began on April 25. The roundabout opened the night of Aug. 8. Work continues on...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
ironcountyreporter.com
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
Peshtigo company permanently shuts down; over 100 people left without jobs
As of July 31, Aacer Flooring in Peshtigo officially shut down operations. Dozens of people were left without jobs.
petproductnews.com
Carnivore Meat Co. Breaks Ground on 28-Acre Manufacturing Facility
Carnivore Meat Co., an ultra-premium branded freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, in partnership with Arbor Investments, broke ground on a new 235,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Green Bay, Wis. The new 28-acre campus will become Carnivore’s global headquarters and provide a showcase for the company’s flagship ultra-premium...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Roderick L. Gilbert, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping and deliver methamphetamine on 9/19/18, On count 2, the Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of four and one-half (4.5) years. That is eighteen (18) months initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. The defendant is eligible for both prison programs. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination The defendant has credit for 634 days on count 2. On count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the twelve (12) months incarceration, time served. The defendant has credit for 354 days on count 1.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of breaking into elderly woman’s residence, not having pants on
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing five charges after he allegedly broke into an 86-year-old’s residence only wearing a single sock, t-shirt and ankle bracelet. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 58-year-old Todd LaTour was arrested on multiple charges...
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An inmate at the Brown County Jail is accused of a murder-for-hire plot, offering drugs and money for someone to kill his girlfriend. Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez, 35, is charged with conspiracy to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse. He faces additional penalties if he’s convicted because of a history of domestic abuse, including battery and criminal damage to property.
seehafernews.com
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
