58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
WCVB
Massachusetts woman blinded by attack working to help others regain sight
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The victim of a gruesome attack in Massachusetts is trying to turn her suffering into something good. Janet Blanchard, of Haverhill, was left blind and almost died from a random attack in her hometown last year. NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos lived next door to Blanchard when...
WCVB
Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
No Outsiders Need Apply: Why One City Settled for a Police Chief Accused of Harassment
A Massachusetts mayor wanted to look outside for a chief to clean up a “toxic” police department. But a city ordinance forced him to promote from within.
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
Massachusetts AC repair companies inundated with calls for service
DEDHAM, Mass. — HVAC companies across Massachusetts have been inundated with calls for air conditioning repairs during the latest heatwave. Scott MacFarlane, owner of MacFarlane Energy in Dedham, told Boston 25 News that his company has been getting up to 100 requests for service daily. He said his Cape...
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
wgbh.org
Police cover-up controversy underscores progressive muscle
It was a sharp and withering political attack that is likely to haunt interim Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden at least until the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary. Following the lead of rival for DA Ricardo Arroyo, eight current elected officials called on Hayden to resign. The attack sprang from a...
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
fallriverreporter.com
MSPCA announces more than 100 animals urgently need homes following law enforcement investigation on area property
BOSTON and Methuen, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 – The MSPCA at Nevins Farm today announced that more than 100 goats urgently need special homes following a law enforcement investigation and seizure in January from a Dighton property. The goats were seized along with an adult mustang and emu. The...
WCVB
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
WBUR
Boston-area commuter rail trips 'effectively free' during month-long Orange Line shutdown
MBTA commuter rail trips throughout Boston — and as far out as Lynn, Reading and Weymouth — are about to essentially become free for a month, thanks to the upcoming 30-day closure of the entire Orange Line for long-deferred repairs. As an alternative during the disruptive shutdown, T...
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
This $13 Million Massachusetts Equestrian Estate Has Room for All Your Horses—and Your Mustangs
Calling all horse enthusiasts. A sprawling equestrian estate in Milton, Mass. is up for grabs for $12.95 million. Nestled amid the picturesque Blue Hills Reservation, the idyllic abode has private access to more than 7,000 acres of conversation land—ideal for hitting the trails on foot, or, should you prefer, atop a horse. The gated property features a five-bedroom main home, an 1,800-square-foot carriage house, multiple stalls and an exercise pen. In addition to an exclusive entrance to nearby parks, the estate spans an impressive 8.2 acres and offers an underground eight to 16-car garage. Needless to say, there’s plenty...
leominsterchamp.com
One of the safest truck drivers in the US resides in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER – We all know it’s tough driving in parts of Worcester. There is traffic, steep hills, angry motorists and snow and ice in the winter. And rotaries, like the one in Kelley Square, can make any driver squirm. It’s tough to get through all of these challenges...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who worked at Postal Service facing up to 5 years in prison for stealing mail
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to stealing money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Nov. 9, 2022. Murillo was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2022.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
Guinness World Record: Massachusetts man breaks record for running a mile with a stroller but it might not count
As most of the runners leaned forward, getting ready to run their race, one Massachusetts man could be seen standing with both hands on a stroller. With the sound of the gun, the runners at the Newburyport High Street Mile began — and 4:32.2 minutes later, Ruben Sança unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest mile pushing a stroller.
