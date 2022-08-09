ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Natick, MA
Natick, MA
Government
wgbh.org

Police cover-up controversy underscores progressive muscle

It was a sharp and withering political attack that is likely to haunt interim Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden at least until the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary. Following the lead of rival for DA Ricardo Arroyo, eight current elected officials called on Hayden to resign. The attack sprang from a...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Army#Combat Bras
momswhothink.com

8 Day Trips from Boston

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WCVB

Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark

BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
Robb Report

This $13 Million Massachusetts Equestrian Estate Has Room for All Your Horses—and Your Mustangs

Calling all horse enthusiasts.   A sprawling equestrian estate in Milton, Mass. is up for grabs for $12.95 million. Nestled amid the picturesque Blue Hills Reservation, the idyllic abode has private access to more than 7,000 acres of conversation land—ideal for hitting the trails on foot, or, should you prefer, atop a horse. The gated property features a five-bedroom main home, an 1,800-square-foot carriage house, multiple stalls and an exercise pen. In addition to an exclusive entrance to nearby parks, the estate spans an impressive 8.2 acres and offers an underground eight to 16-car garage. Needless to say, there’s plenty...
MILTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man who worked at Postal Service facing up to 5 years in prison for stealing mail

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to stealing money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Nov. 9, 2022. Murillo was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2022.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Guinness World Record: Massachusetts man breaks record for running a mile with a stroller but it might not count

As most of the runners leaned forward, getting ready to run their race, one Massachusetts man could be seen standing with both hands on a stroller. With the sound of the gun, the runners at the Newburyport High Street Mile began — and 4:32.2 minutes later, Ruben Sança unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest mile pushing a stroller.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy