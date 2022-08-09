Cameron Boozer already cooking NBA players

Last week, Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) standout Cameron Boozer played on the same team as twin brother Cayden Boozer and former Duke basketball one-and-done Marvin Bagley III in a Miami Pro League game.

Bagley, who is now with the Detroit Pistons, and Cayden Boozer, a projected five-star point guard, produced their fair share of highlights.

But Cameron Boozer's top plays against current and former NBA players generated awe on social media.

A Duke basketball recruiting target performing well beyond his years

Yes, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound Cameron Boozer, the son of Duke basketball legend Carlos Boozer who ranks No. 1 overall on the 2025 ESPN 25, held his own — and then some — against the likes of Michael Beasley and Haywood Highsmith.

Check out the grown-man moves from the mere rising high school sophomore:

Consider that Michael Beasley, who ended up hitting the game-winner, is a 33-year-old who lasted 11 seasons in the NBA, averaging double-digit points in all but four of those campaigns. And Haywood Highsmith is a 26-year-old who played 19 games for the Miami Heat last season and remains under contract.

As for the Boozer twins, they are less than one month removed from their 15th birthday.

Cameron Boozer and the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Cayden Boozer (ranks No. 24 overall on the 2025 ESPN 25) were among the first three prospects in their class to receive an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer back in May.

RELATED: Five-star son of Duke champ talks Blue Devils

The other premier talent on the early 2025 Blue Devil wishlist is Maine native Cooper Flagg (ranks No. 3), a versatile phenom at small forward who transferred to Duke-friendly Montverde Academy (Fla.) for his upcoming sophomore year.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.