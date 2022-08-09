ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dead, 3 children hurt after SUV hits curb, flips over into home

By Lucas Gonzalez
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died and three children were injured when an SUV they were traveling in hit a curb and flipped over late Monday on the city's east side, police say.

Officers found the woman ejected from the vehicle and suffering severe injuries as they responded about 10:55 p.m. to the 4100 block of East 21st Street, east of Franklin Way for a report of a crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

An investigation found the woman was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer west on East 21st Street when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit a curb on the north side of the street.

The Chevy then flipped over, struck a vehicle parked in a driveway, continued west through a yard and then hit a home's front porch, according to police.

The force of the impact caused the woman to be ejected from the vehicle. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office said she was identified as Joellen Vazquez-Cervantes, 39.

The three children in the car with her were transported by ambulance to Riley Hospital for Children.

Police haven't released additional information.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

