Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police

Fentanyl Photo Credit: DEA.GOV

More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said.

An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.

Jose Acosta, 37, of Hoboken, and Miguel Carrasco-Lara, 35, of Lyndhurst, were identified as members of the network, police said.

On June 24, detectives executed search warrants at the homes involved, where the drugs were seized along with bulk cutting agents, a digital scale, kilogram presses, several cellular devices, and $1,900 cash, police said. Strotman Jr., Acosta, and Carrasco-Lara were arrested on various drug charges and lodged in the Hudson County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The case is being prosecuted by the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.