ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Five injured as blasts rock Russian air base in annexed Crimea

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Blasts rocked a Russian air base near seaside resorts in the annexed Crimean peninsula on Thursday, injuring five people according to local authorities in what Moscow attributed to detonations in ammunition stories.

Local witnesses told Reuters they heard at least 12 explosions around 3:20 p.m. local time (1220 GMT) from the Saky air base near Novofedorivka on Crimea's western coast. They described a final blast around 30 minutes later as the loudest.

Crimea has so far been spared the intense bombardment and artillery combat that have taken place in other areas of eastern and southern Ukraine since Feb. 24, when President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian armed forces into Ukraine - including some based in the peninsula.

Russia's defence ministry said the "detonation of several aviation ammunition stores" had caused an explosion, Russian news agencies reported, but that there had been no injuries.

However, the head of Crimea's health department said five people had been injured, including one child, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

No comment was immediately available from Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfp9l_0hAJIjcQ00

The Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, posted a video on his Telegram channel from close to the base.

"Ambulance crews are working on site ... it is too early to talk about victims," he said. "Among the civilian population, nobody has been admitted to hospital for medical treatment."

He said a five-kilometre (three-mile) exclusion zone had been established around the site, and that local authorities were monitoring fires.

The defence ministry said there had not been any kind of attack and that no aviation equipment had been damaged. Moscow said further measures were being taken to establish the causes.

The base is close to the seaside resorts of Novofedorivka and Saky, but the Russian tourism association ATOS said they did not appear to have been affected by the blasts. Nevertheless, locals reported congestion on roads leading away from the coast.

Numerous videos taken from beaches were posted on social media, showing huge plumes of smoke rising into the sky in the distance. The videos could not immediately be verified.

Novofedorivka and Saky are around 50 km (30 miles) north of the port of Sevastopol, home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which Moscow leased from Kyiv for decades before seizing and annexing the entire peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, in a move not recognised by most other countries.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Air Base#Accident#Ukraine War#Politics#Russian#Crimean#Tass
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Russian Troops Executed One of Their Own for Helping Ukrainian Civilians—Then Covered It Up, Report Says

Russian troops executed one of their own men in Kharkiv after the Feb. 24 invasion and then concealed his identity so they could use him in an elaborate propaganda ploy. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the independent news outlet Verstka, which tracked down the identity of the young soldier nearly six months after his death in the Kharkiv region.
MILITARY
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says

Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
MILITARY
CNBC

Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in fighting in the Kherson region, the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in the south and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Spoon-bender Uri Geller warns Putin he will use 'every last molecule of my mind power' to ensure Russian nuclear missiles launched towards Britain 'backfire on you'

Self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller has stepped in to pull the world back from the brink of World War 3 with a truly mind-bending warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin. The illusionist and TV personality, who has seemingly added master negotiator and savant of international geopolitics to his CV, yesterday posted a dramatic video to Twitter in which he personally called out Putin for nuclear sabre-rattling.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

545K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy