Single-Car Accident In Stafford Kills 30-Year-Old Woman: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 2 days ago

A 30-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle accident in Stafford, police said.

At around 8:20 p.m. on August 8, law enforcement reported to the area of 77 Bells Hill Road, where they found a BMW SUV that had struck a telephone pole and overturned, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, 30-year-old Nimra Farooq, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with more information, should call police at 540-658-4400.

