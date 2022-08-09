TrendCheck: Jennifer Coolidge, Shea Couleé, Birthday Cake Celebrations

The FBI served a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago to investigate if classified documents were taken from the White House to the Florida residence. Thomas Farinella, a criminal defense attorney, joined Cheddar News to discuss. “No American citizen, even the former President, is above the law, and the legal standard applies just as even as it would any other citizen," he said. "But I would think that the judge who signed this warrant would want to ensure that all the i's are dotted and the t's are crossed because again, yes, the implications of the FBI going into the former President's home to search it, and that search warrant being issued, is astronomical."

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO